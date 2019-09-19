In this lesson, I’m going to talk about User Settings. Most people create their user settings, and then only worry about their keyboard shortcuts. In this lesson, I will discuss when you should create new user settings, and then show you now you can “borrow” settings from previous versions of your settings, or even from another editors settings.

With Media Composer subscription model in full swing, we are getting updates more and more frequently, and much like WAY back in the day, when we would call Avid support with issues, the first question they would always ask is “Did you reseat the cards in your machine?”. Well, today they are asking “Did you create new user settings?”, as this is always the new starting point for software support, when dealing with all the different versions of Media Composer out there. As I mentioned in paragraph one, just because you’re creating new user settings, doesn’t mean that you’re forced to rebuild everything from scratch. Enjoy!

