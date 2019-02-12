The ASC logotype on the top plate, the PL-mount cine lenses, the Cine Looks and aspect ratio options, all contribute to make the M10-P a tool for cinematographers. The M, though, only takes stills.

In February 2019, when the American Society of Cinematographers will be presenting its prestigious awards for the 33rd time, Leica will use the occasion to present what the company says is an exclusive tool for filmmakers: the Leica M10-P ‘ASC 100 Edition’. The new camera, created as a fitting tribute to the world of cinema on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ASC is Leica’s way to associate its name with the world’s oldest association for filmmakers.

The ASC logotype on the top plate marks this M10-P as something special. Comprising a Leica M10-P camera and a Leica Summicron-M 35 f/2 ASPH. lens, the set offers two specially tailored cine-look modes that make it an exclusive and professional tool for cinematographers and filmmakers. The set also includes a Leica VISOFLEX electronic accessory viewfinder and a Leica M-PL-Mount Adapter that enables the use of almost all PL mount cine lenses available on the market on the camera.

Two Cine Looks created with ASC

According to Leica, the Cine Looks present in this model, and which can be choisen from the camera menu, have been developed by Leica in collaboration with some of the world’s most influential cinematographers and members of the ASC. Users will have the ‘ASC Cine Classic’ mode, that simulates a classic, analogue 35 mm cine film look, and the ‘ASC Contemporary’mode, which delivers the current digital look of contemporary movies.

The Leica M10-P ‘ASC 100 Edition’ also includes selectable aspects ratios used in cinematography. Those can also be selected from the menu, and once selected the aspect ratio is displayed as a bright-line frame in Live View mode. The Leica M10-P ‘ASC 100 Edition’ enables, says Leica, “cinematographers and directors to view and assess scenes with any desired lens before shooting begins.”

The M for cinematographers… is a stills camera

Shooting begins… but not on the Leica M10-P ‘ASC 100 Edition’, if you’re thinking “movies”. This “M for cinematographers” is a stills camera, despite the fact that it is designed to be compatible with PL mount lenses. In fact, Leica believes that the camera, with the combination of the electronic viewfinder, PL-mount cine lenses, the Cine Looks and aspect ratio options is an “extraordinarily versatile and useful tool for filmmakers” as a “director’s viewfinder”. A very expensive one, considering you have smartphone apps that do the same function… at a more accessible price.

Leica even suggests that “together with the Leica FOTOS App, location scouting can, for example, also be made much easier, as results can be shared and discussed immediately with all parties involved in the filming project.” The company says that the Leica M10-P “ASC 100 Edition” is “the ideal camera to recreate the authentic look of the cinema in still pictures. With this masterstroke tool, it will be possible to reliably and effortlessly assess the look, the subjective “feel”, and framing of a shot.”

Available next Autumn

Price for this jewel, no one knows yet. This is, in fact, another collection item from Leica. The modern interpretation of Oskar Barnack’s original vision of the ‘Ur-Leica’ as an aid to cinematography is, says the company, “reiterated in the unique design of the Leica M10-P ‘ASC 100 Edition’: consistently reduced to essentials, the engravings on its black chrome surfaces are also completely in black, and the technical-functional look is carried forward in the leathering, which is similar to that also found on the Leica SL. In contrast to the design of the camera, the gold-coloured anodised finish of the version of the LEICA SUMMICRON-M 35 f/2 ASPH. lens contained in the set reinterprets the brass of the lens of the original ‘Ur-Leica’ in contemporary guise. The unique looks of the Leica M10-P ‘ASC 100 Edition’ are further complemented by the ASC logotype on the top plate.”

The Leica M10-P ‘ASC 100 Edition’ will be available from Autumn 2019. Just in time to include it in your gift ideas for Christmas!