Popular among photographers who shoot architecture, shift lenses are a very specific and limited family. Now Venus Optics introduces a new member, the Laowa 20mm f/4 Zero-D Shift.

Tilt & shift lenses and shift lenses are popular and not just for architecture photography. Photographers have discovered a variety of uses for these lenses and now Venus Optics expands the options available with a new model, the Laowa 20mm f/4 Zero-D Shift, a new addition to the company’s line-up of shift lenses.

On top of the fascinating ultra-wide angle of view, the lens delivers, says the company, “incredible sharpness with close-to-zero optical distortion (Zero-D). A ±11mm shift amount on full-frame (±8mm on Medium Format) allows architecture photographers to have maximum control on the perspective. The lens also comes with a rotatable lens hood for avoiding flare and protecting the front lens element. Pair with the special design lens support (not included, sold separately), it can now create perfect high-res stitching with ease. This carefully crafted lens can absolutely satisfy professional users for both architectures, interior and landscape works.”

With a 94.4° angle of view and up to 117° for panorama photography, giving you an option to capture the whole scene with one shot, the lens is ideal for architectural and interior photography to balance the subject and the surrounding with a pleasing ratio. Photographers can now choose between the new 20mm f/4 and the 15mm f/4.5 for different application or personal preference.

Usable as a wide-angle macro

Venus Optics says that “with its large image circle, the maximum possible shift amount of the lens is ±11mm for full-frame camera and ±8mm for medium format camera. Sufficient shift capability allows photographers to correct converging vertical lines created by distance. By changing the perspective of the lens, straight architecture can be easily maintained.”

The Laowa 20mm f/4 Zero-D Shift lens has 16 elements in 11 groups with 2 aspherical elements and 3 ED elements, bringing what the company says is “impressive control on chromatic aberration and ensuring the image sharpness is consistent from the center to the edge.” As one of the “Zero-D” members of the Laowa family, the distortion is nearly zero. Any straight lines can be maintained from corner to corner. It is a must-have advantage for architectural, commercial and interior photographers which not just saving effort in post-editing, it also prevents any issues when stitching.

The 14-blade aperture produces a pleasant 14-point Sunstar for commercial architecture photography. It also able creates smooth circular bokeh when shooting close focus subject. Because it can capture objects at very close range, featuring a 25cm minimum focusing distance, it can also be used as a wide-angle macro, for creating images that relate the main subject with the background.

A special lens support accessory

The 360° rotatable lens hood shades the front of the lens, keeping the images protected from unwanted flares. It is extremely convenient when there is a strong light source from the side. Photographers can also adjust the angle of the lens hood to avoid blocking the image during extreme shifts. The Laowa 20mm f/4 Zero-D Shift is designed with 82mm filter thread which accepts filters directly, meaning photographers can now use a lighter and more compact setup when compared to a heavier and more expensive filter holder.

The Laowa 20mm f/4 Zero-D Shift was designed to work with a special lens support accessory. Venus Optics claims that “the rotatable ring is extremely helpful for stitching by retaining the principal axis when changing orientations and shifting. It is especially important for achieve perfect stitching and panorama photography.”

The Laowa 20mm f/4 Zero-D Shift lens is available in multiple mount options. The lens is currently available to purchase via Venus Optics official website (http://www.venuslens.net/) and authorized resellers. The US price for 20mm f/4 Zero-D Shift is USD 1,299 for all mounts. Pricing varies in different countries. The lens support is now available for sale at USD 249.