Venus Optics and Laowa are names photographers and videographers associate with lenses that defy the norm. Here is another new example from Laowa: a 15mm wide-angle with unique features.

Laowa continues to expand the limits of what’s possible in terms of lens design, with the Laowa 15mm f/4.5 Zero-D Shift Lens, the world’s widest shift lens for full frame cameras.

Venus Optics, the manufacturer specialized in making unique camera lenses, is back with another lens to make you go “WOW”. The pioneering Laowa 15mm f/4.5 Zero-D Shift lens is the widest shift lens for full-frame cameras and medium format cameras. Giving credits to a ±11mm shift amount (±8mm on the medium format), says the company, “this ultra-wide shift lens breaks through the industry level and bringing the wide-angle lens standard to the next level.”

Image quality is guaranteed with high image sharpness and nearly no optical distortion (Zero-D), claims Venus Optics. The 15mm f/4.5 Zero-D Shift enriches the diversity of Laowa’s extensive wide-angle lens collection by giving photographers more control on the perspective in their images. The Laowa 15mm f/4.5 Shift is the widest shift lens for a full frame camera. The angle of view is 110°, and it covers a huge ⌀ 65mm image circle. The wider perspective offers great deal of flexibility for photographers to capture architecture and interior shots when space is limited.

In terms of maximum possible shift amount of the lens, it reaches ±11mm for full frame camera and ±8mm for medium format camera (e.g. Fujifilm GFX / Hasselblad X1D). The shift capability allows photographers to capture architecture with ease. 15mm f/4.5 Zero-D Shift straightens the lines that appear to converge in the distance. Crooked images can be corrected by changing the perspective of the lens. Perspective distortion is being eliminated to create the reality-like image.

Wide-angle macro possible

The large image circle helps. With a huge ⌀65mm image circle, the lens not only works with the full-frame format but also covers the medium format sensors. This makes it currently “the world’s widest lens covering Fujifilm GFX sensor with no vignetting”, adds Venus Optics. The company says that very mild vignetting is observed from in 9mm onwards up to +/- 11mm.

Composed of 17 elements in 11 groups with 2 aspherical elements, the lens also suppresses the distortion to nearly zero level from corner to corner. Perfect for architecture photography as any straight lines will be retained, as noted, it offers, according to Venus Optics, impressive image quality thanks to a new a new lens coating, which represents a significant improvement on the chromatic aberration, flaring and ghosting control.

In terms of closes focusing distance the 15mm f/4.5 Zero-D Shift offers 20cm closest focusing distance, meaning that wide angle macro-like photos can now be created easily. The 5-bladed aperture creates stunning 10-point sunstar rendering, a feature appreciated by many users.

Available in multiple mounts

Also important is the 360° Rotation feature. The rotation function enables photographers to change the direction of the shift easily by pressing the silver unlock button. This gives photographers more flexibility in composing the image (in both landscape and portrait orientation). The lens barrel can be rotated through 360° and it clicks every 15°. A lens support is specially designed for 15mm f/4.5 Zero-D Shift. It is the perfect accessory for panorama stitching as the optic axis remains unchanged.

The Laowa 15mm f/4.5 Zero-D Shift lens is available in multiple mount options: Canon EF, Nikon F, Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony FE mount. (Canon EF and Nikon F will be available late November 2020) (Canon RF, Nikon Z and Sony FE mount will be available February 2021).

The new Laowa 15mm f/4.5 Zero-D Shift is currently available to purchase via Venus Optics official website and authorized resellers. The US price for 15mm f/4.5 Zero-D Shift is $1,199 for all mounts. Pricing varies in different countries. The first 100 orders through our webstore will get a lens pouch for FREE. Shipping starts from late-November 2020 for Canon EF and Nikon F mount. The Canon RF, Nikon Z and Sony FE mount will be shipped from February 2021.