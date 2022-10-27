On this weeks episode, Kenny talks with “Key and Peele” cinematographer Charles Papert. Other than his work on “Key and Peele”, Charles shot “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and “Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television.” He also worked on both “Office Space” and “American History X” which is super cool! Enjoy the episode.

Frame & Reference is a conversation between Cinematographers hosted by DP and PVC Contributing writer Kenny McMillan. Each episode dives into the respective DP's current and past work, as well as what influences and inspires them. These discussions are an entertaining and informative look in to the world making films through the lens of the people who shoot them.