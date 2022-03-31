Welcome back to the podcast! This week Kenny talks with cinematographer Kaity Williams. Kaity is an active member of the American Society of Cinematographers Motion Imaging Technology Council Lens Committee and has been featured several times in American Cinematographer magazine. In this episode Kenny & Kaity talk about some of her complex car cinematography as well as her journey into the industry, camera ownership as it regards to getting gigs, lighting tips, and more. Enjoy!

Frame & Reference is a conversation between Cinematographers hosted by DP and PVC Contributing writer Kenny McMillan. Each episode dives into the respective DP’s current and past work, as well as what influences and inspires them. These discussions are an entertaining and informative look in to the world making films through the lens of the people who shoot them. You can listen to Frame & Reference where all the best podcasts are listened to like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Each episode can also be found in video form on YouTube. Follow Frame & Reference on Twitter and Instagram for more content, and check your favorite app every Thursday for new episodes.