Frame & Reference is a conversation between Cinematographers hosted by DP and PVC Contributing writer Kenny McMillan. Each episode dives into the respective DP’s current and past work, as well as what influences and inspires them. These discussions are an entertaining and informative look in to the world making films through the lens of the people who shoot them. You can listen to Frame & Reference where all the best podcasts are listened to like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Each episode can also be found in video form on YouTube. Follow Frame & Reference on Twitter and Instagram for more content, and check your favorite app every Thursday for new episodes.

On todays episode of the Frame & Reference Podcast, Kenny talks with cinematographer John Brawley, ACS about LAKEWOOD staring Naomi Watts. In this episode, John goes into his journey to becoming a DP as well as shooting LAKEWOOD with the BlackMagic 12k. John built a reputation as one of Australia’s most talented, innovative and collaborative Directors of Photography before relocating to the US where he’s continued to build on that reputation, working nonstop on projects including Apple’s critically acclaimed hit series THE MORNING SHOW starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell; the highly praised Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult led period dramedy THE GREAT for Hulu/MRC, and NBC’s upcoming true-crime limited series THE THING ABOUT PAM starring Renée Zellweger.

In 2017, John arrived in the US to shoot the USA drama series QUEEN OF THE SOUTH starring Alice Braga. Fox’s first year medical drama THE RESIDENT immediately followed – he also shot Season 2 and made his directorial debut on the series. Other recent credits include the Fox pilot GONE BABY GONE for director Phillip Noyce; the Syfy/UCP series HUNTERS for producer Gale Anne Hurd and Matchbox Pictures; and THE BEAUTIFUL LIE, a contemporary retelling of ANNA KARENINA, starring Sarah Snook, for ABC Television (now on Hulu), which received considerable critical and audience acclaim and earned him an AACTA nomination for Best Cinematography in Television.

John began his career shooting many of Australia’s most beloved series including PUBERTY BLUES, where he used a ground breaking mix of cutting edge technology and period lenses to achieve the 70’s era look; the first six seasons of the award winning dramedy OFFSPRING; the well-known UNDERBELLY series; political drama PARTY TRICKS; and THE WARRIORS for acclaimed Australian producer Robert Connolly, amongst many others.

Other feature credits include 100 BLOODY ACRES starring Angus Sampson and Damon Herriman, cult favorite LAKE MUNGO and THE PERFECT HOST, starring David Hyde Pierce, which premiered at Sundance prior to its US release.

John graduated with an MA from the prestigious Australian Film Television and Radio School and received his ACS (Australian Cinematographers Society) Accreditation earlier this year. He is a dual Australian/US citizen.