Welcome to our fourth episode of Lens Month! Today Kenny talks with Cinematographer, Producer and Director Jay Holben, ASC. Jay has had a storied career including directing “Before the Dawn” and episodes of “Strange Events.” He was also the DP of “Mothman” and “Black Tar Road.” Outside of his work on set, Jay is an Associate member of the ASC and the co-chair of the ASC Motion Imaging Technology Council Lens Committee. He is also a contributing technical editor for American Cinematographer Magazine and a faculty instructor for the Global Cinematography Institute. As Kenny says in the episode, Jay is a Master of Many and is a total wealth of knowledge so make sure to listen to the full episode! For more on Jay, follow him on Instagram and check out his website.