Twins were born in Bogotá. Another pair of twins were born the same palindromic day in Santander. Then they got mixed up in a hospital…

I recently had the honor of interviewing top Netflix documentary director Alessandro Angulo Brandestini on his recent production of Brothers by accident. The original name of the multi-city/multi-country production is Hermanos por accidente. Most of this original Netflix production is in Castilian (aka «Spanish»), although it fortunately includes optional subtitles (closed captions) in many languages, including English. On episode 92 of CapicúaFM, I conversed with Alessandro both about the unusual and emotional story covered by the production, as well as many details of the behind-the-scenes technical details. Our conversation goes far and wide to cover many details beyond the camera used, the video assist, and mix between footage shot with a Sony Venice, a drone and historical mobile phone footage shot during the actual first meeting of the long-lost twins who are the protagonists of the story. Alessandro and I also discussed how international distribution has evolved over the years and decades that he and I have been consuming and producing content. That included the old DVD zoning system, Netflix versus Amazon Video Direct/Amazon Prime and pay-per-view websites. Of course, I could not neglect to point out that whether we look at the birthdate of the two pairs of twins covered in the documentary (12-21 as month-date or 21-12 as day-month), all four were indeed born on a palindromic day. I compared the cyclical situation of the pair of twins in this documentary with Medem’s Amantes del círculo polar (Lovers of the Arctic Circle), where both protagonists had palindromic names: Ana and Otto.

You may listen to my conversation with Alessandro Angulo Brandestini in episode 92 of CapicúaFM (audio only) at any time. However it is in Castilian, not in English. CapicúaFM recently turned 10-years old, has won two awards so far, and recently surpassed 501,872 unique plays in over 161 countries according to Podtrac.

Microphones used in the above CapicúaFM production

Most of the in-studio production in that episode was recorded with the RØDE NT1 Signature Series (reviewed here). The entire in-field conversation with Alessandro Angulo Brandestini was recorded with a single RØDE Interview Pro (reviewed here). Both were post-processed with Descript’s Studio Sound + dynamic compressor before being pre-edited in Descript and finally assembled in Hindenburg Pro, where it was also encoded for final distribution and metadata was added.

