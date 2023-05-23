Unlike the very geographically limited distribution of Amazon Video Direct, a pay-per-view website allows for truly worldwide distribution.

Ahead, I’ll describe the making of the pay-per-view website CrimenesVerdaderos.tv which allows worldwide access for viewers. The fact that it offers worldwide access is its reason for existence. As I covered at great length in my Review: Amazon Video Direct/Amazon Prime distribution for indies, this service works very well, but in a very restricted area: the United States and the United Kingdom (and optionally in Germany and Japan). Unlike Amazon’s book division, which truly allows for true worldwide distribution, the Amazon Video Direct division unfortunately does not yet serve Latin America or Spain. For this reason, the producer of the series Crímenes Verdaderos (which dramatizes the government corruption of various countries), Frank Hardy made the decision to offer his content in parallel to the offer on Amazon Video Direct on his own website CrimenesVerdaderos.tv, where fortunately there are no international borders at all. Regardless of whether the viewer is in Africa, Australia, Canada, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, the United States or the UK, there is direct and unrestricted access.

Basic components of the pay-per-view website

To create the website CrimenesVerdaderos.tv, we used the following basic components:

Why an Ecommerce — Membership — Subscriptions account?

There are two reasons to use an account with E-commerce — Membership — Subscriptions from TecnoTur, with two key WordPress plugins:

To sell and collect money from viewers.

To restrict access to the pages containing the full videos, so that they can be viewed only by those who have paid.

Why use a Bunny account?

The reason for using a CDN (content delivery network) is to guarantee maximum video quality to multiple simultaneous viewers in various parts of the world, while restricting its playback to only certain domains, i.e. CrimenesVerdaderos.tv in this case. That way, even if some of the viewers could see and copy the URL of the video, it would be useless outside the protected domain.

The many reasons to choose Bunny Stream about another competitor like Vimeo Pro, I covered them in my Review: Bunny Stream beats Vimeo Pro for 4 reasons-at least.

Why a Stripe payment gateway?

A payment gateway is necessary for two reasons:

So that the two WordPress plugins included in E-commerce — Membership — Subscriptions from TecnoTur can collect payments from viewers.

So that the collected funds can be deposited in the designated bank account.

All of the various payment gateways that exist, in my experience, can accept payments from anywhere in the world. The key difference and the reason for choosing one over the other is their compatibility to deposit the collected funds into a bank account located in the country where the owner resides.

Payment type and currency

The website CrimenesVerdaderos.tv includes a FAQ section that clarifies the following:

What credit or debit cards are accepted? Most international credit cards are accepted. Within the United States, debit cards are also accepted.

What currency are the prices in? All prices are in US dollars. If your card uses any other currency, you will be charged according to the exchange rate of the day. Some international cards add a fee for transactions in other currencies, others do not. That is something we cannot control.

Comments by producer, Frank Hardy

“While we would love for Amazon Video Direct distribution to offer worldwide coverage someday, as books sold on Amazon have done for decades, we are very happy that now, with the pay-per-view website CrimenesVerdaderos.tv our viewers can access our content from anywhere in the world.”

About the production Crímenes Verdaderos

To learn about the making of Crímenes Verdaderos, visit my article in English from November 2022, Online series CRÍMENES VERDADEROS planned to be on Amazon soon.

