The Insta360 family of cameras is growing, and the new model is unique: it effortlessly transforms from a traditional action cam to a creative 360 cam. Meet the ONE RS!

Even if action filmmakers spend most of their time filming… action, they may need to have the tools to capture it other ways beyond what the traditional action cam offers. That’s the reason why Insta360 developed its new camera, the Insta360 ONE RS, a modular camera system that is like a “chameleon”, able to change according to the needs of its user. Using a three-part design—one battery, one processor and three quick-swapping lenses—ONE RS effortlessly transforms from a traditional action cam to a creative 360 cam.

It’s not just about the ability to change. Insta360 notes that the camera features “a new high-performance 4K Boost lens with a 1/2″ 48MP image sensor” which now offers “stunningly detailed wide-angle videos and photos, while a powerful Core offers better than ever in-camera stabilization, crisper audio and more.”

Because it is modular, the new lens and Core are cross-compatible with the preceding ONE R generation as well, says Insta360, “enabling creators to upgrade their camera at their own pace. The previously-released 5.7K 360 Lens unlocks endless creative possibilities with the Invisible Selfie Stick effect and 360 reframing. Meanwhile, the 5.3K 1-Inch Wide Angle Lens co-engineered with Leica continues to offer unparalleled image quality thanks to its 1-inch sensor. No matter which lens is installed, the action camera is tough, rugged and waterproof to 16 feet (5m). “

The new Insta360 ONE RS explained

Here is some more information about the new Insta360 ONE RS as provided by the company:

Fully upgraded 4K Boost Lens

The new 4K Boost Lens is the go-to choice for athletes, adventurers and creators to capture vibrant and detailed action shots. With an upgraded 1/2″ 48MP image sensor, the new lens shoots sharp 4K 60fps videos and best-in-class 48MP stills.

Two innovative new modes are also available on the 4K Boost Lens. The first mode is Active HDR, a game-changer for action sports. While HDR modes on other action cameras are limited to stationary use due to ghosting challenges, Active HDR is specifically designed for action. Active HDR keeps your video stabilized as you move, minimizing ghosting and revealing details in the highlights and shadows that other action cameras miss.

The second cutting-edge option is 6K Widescreen mode. Taking full advantage of the 48MP sensor, this mode outputs ultra-high-resolution 6K footage with a classic 2.35:1 ratio for a cinematic widescreen look.

Swap the lens for ultra-creative 360 shots

With its interchangeable lens design, ONE RS ensures that creators always have the best tool for the job. While the 4K Boost Lens is ideal for zeroing in on details, the 360 Lens is perfect for when you want to focus on the action, not on your camera.

Whether you’re motorcycling, skiing or just kicking back with friends, getting creative shots is effortless with the 360 Lens. All you have to do is hit record and let the camera capture everything in 5.7K 360 degrees. Later, you can choose your favorite angle (or multiple angles) and export it as a flat video that can be shared just like any other video.

The 360 Lens also enables creators to capture impossible third-person views of themselves as they’re in the moment. Thanks to the camera’s dual-lens design, the selfie stick is automatically stitched out of the final footage, resulting in incredible video-game-like angles.

Best ever stabilization, now built in

With the powerful new ONE RS Core, Insta360’s proprietary FlowState Stabilization is now delivered through the camera hardware for smoother-than-ever videos. With enhanced stabilization applied in camera, creators can now instantly share smooth wide-angle content to social media without having to process it in the Insta360 app.

No matter how much the camera is rotated during the action, 360 horizon leveling also ensures your video always stays magically level. Toggle a switch in the Insta360 app or desktop software with footage shot on any of the three lenses and watch the footage instantly level out.

Faster, easier, stronger

With a rugged design and IPX8 waterproofing to 16 feet, ONE RS is built to go anywhere you go. Even at the height of the action, high performance connectors ensure a reliable connection between the mods, while a number of hardware upgrades make operating the camera seamless.

Upgrades to the new Core include:

An additional mic, for crisp and true-to-life audio

50% faster WiFi, for easy mobile file transfers

An Instant Zoom function, for digitally zooming in up to 2.7x while recording videos

A Quick menu, for easy access to preset shooting modes

The Mounting Bracket has also been redesigned, with a quick release mechanism for switching lenses on the fly, a windproof mic cover, and a heat dissipating panel to ensure the camera stays cool while recording.

With the Quick Reader accessory, there’s no need to transfer files over WiFi, saving time, the camera’s battery and mobile storage space. Simply plug it into ONE RS to save files to the SD card and then plug it into your phone to start editing.

Editing made easy

Editing epic shots is easier than ever with the Insta360 app’s powerful editing suite, packed with AI-powered features.

For 360 footage, finding the best angle is easy with Snap Wizard—simply move your phone or swipe the screen to change the angle of the camera and export your desired footage instantly. For fun effects like cloning or stop motion, Shot Lab is constantly being updated with new AI editing effects. One exciting new effect is Cinelapse, which adds cinematic transitions between clips to create a next-level hyperlapse.

For wide-angle footage, FlashCut uses AI to find the best moments in your clips and edit them together on beat to music. You can choose from several different editing themes, from action highlight reels to travel vlogs.

For creators who prefer editing on desktop, the free Insta360 Studio software is also available for Mac and Windows, as well as free plugins for Adobe Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro.

More than an action camera

ONE RS isn’t just an action camera. It also doubles as a 360-degree live streaming camera using the Insta360 app, as well as a webcam when connected to a computer.

Thanks to its interchangeable lens design, ONE RS is all but future-proof, with exciting potential for future hardware upgrades and expanded functionality.

The Think Bold Fund

To celebrate the release of ONE RS, Insta360 is also opening the first round of submissions to the The Think Bold Fund. Selected creators will be awarded financing, equipment and production support to make their bold video ideas reality. Aspiring and professional creators, athletes and brands are all encouraged to apply by emailing [email protected] with their proposals. The first submission round will close on April 22.

Insta360 ONE RS is available to order today via Insta360.com and select retailers worldwide. As a modular system, several purchasing options are available. The Twin Edition includes the powerful combination of the 4K Boost Lens and 360 Lens, and offers the best value at $549.99. For users looking to upgrade their wide-angle action cam setup, the 4K Edition retails for $299.99, while the 1-Inch Edition retails for $549.99. The Core, battery and Mounting Bracket are also available to purchase as a bundle.

Support for the 4K Boost Lens with the ONE R Core will come in a post-launch firmware update.