Renowned for its design-forward lighting solutions, Hobolite unveiled its latest innovation, the X-Series, featuring the Mini-X and LiteDock-X , a new compact LED solution for content creators.

Built for ambitious photographers and videographers determined to get the shot regardless of weather conditions, the new Hobolite Mini-X is built to take the creator out of the studio.

Crafted with the timeless style Hobolite is known for, the X-Series features blue vegan leather, differentiating it from the traditional brown of the regular product line. The new LED light comes in the same compact shape as the other Hobolite products and with the same unique vintage design reminiscent of classic cameras from the 50s and 60s.

This new compact, all-weather LED light for content creators is rated IP54 and is designed to withstand splashing water and keep out sand and dust while performing in temperatures from -22° to +104°F, which allows creators to follow their inspiration regardless of the weather.

“It’s not just about crafting a beautiful product but enhancing the creative process for our customers. With the X-Series, we’re making professional-grade lighting accessible to every creator, regardless of location. This launch epitomizes our dedication to merging timeless aesthetics with contemporary functionality,” said Helena Bian, Founder and CEO of Hobolite.

Consistent and powerful illumination

The X-Series introductory products include the Mini-X and LiteDock-X. The Mini-X is a bi-color 20-watt battery-powered light that outputs up to 1600 lumens. The light will run for 50 minutes on the internal battery. For an extended running time, the Mini-X can be paired with the LiteDock-X a 35-kWh battery pack for an uninterrupted 2.5 hours. The LiteDock-X can be used as a handle for the Mini-X, or attached to a light stand.

The LiteDock-X carries two Type C ports, capable of charging two lights simultaneously. Weighing at just 1 lb, the LiteDock-X is designed to provide you with the ideal tool to charge and set up the light instantly, anywhere, and anytime, it can also attach the Hobolite desktop tripod (not included) and ballhead adapter (not included) for use together with stands. With its compact design, it easily fits into your luggage or backpack, making it the perfect companion for all your adventures.

Beyond its extreme weather design, the Mini-X boasts a range of features that set it apart from other lights on the market. Hobolite claims that its dual-driver system ensures consistent and powerful illumination across the temperature range of 2700K – 6700K, with a CRI of 96+ and a TLCI of 96+. The built-in adjustable lens allows photographers and filmmakers to adjust the light beam from a 15-degree spot to a 45-degree floodlight. At 6500K at 1m, the light can produce 7130 lux with the spot beam or 3057 Lux with the flooded beam.

Easy to adjust even while wearing gloves

The LED can either be controlled via Bluetooth using the Hobolite app or via the intuitive controls on the lamp head, as the knurled control knobs are designed to make it easy to adjust the light even while wearing gloves. Furthermore, the magnetic mount design allows for swift attachment or detachment of accessories such as a diffuser dome and color filter gels to the barndoor for a quick change of the light output in seconds.

The light is powered by a built-in rechargeable 3,000 mAh battery but can also be powered by an optional V-mount battery.

“The technology used in the creation of the X-Series was perfected over years of experience in the work light industry where durability and flexibility are paramount. Artists have always taken inspiration from the outdoors and the world around them; with the X-Series, weather is no longer a detriment to creating art,” Bian added.

The Hobolite Mini-X costs $369.00, while the LiteDock-X has a price of $269.90.