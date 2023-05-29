Spirits are up in anticipation of the industry’s number one opportunity to learn, see, share, and mingle with friends, mentors, and colleagues when Cine Gear Expo returns to Hollywood after 4 years.

It’s back again! Films, tech, talks & comradery lineup for Cine Gear Expo, June 1-3, 2023, in Hollywood, held at The Studios at Paramount.

Yes, it’s here, it’s just about to start! The Cine Gear Expo returns to Hollywood after 4 years. The organizers say that “activities rev up Thursday, June 1 with the Film Competition Screenings, featuring entries from students and professionals in the Independent Short Films, Student Films, and Music Video/Commercial categories. Friday at noon doors open to the exhibits.” Are you ready?

“I am thrilled to extend my warmest greetings as we gather once again for the most anticipated event for professionals in the film and entertainment industry. Cine Gear Expo is back, and by popular demand we are

returning to the iconic Paramount Studios, where it all started. The first one happened back in 1996, with the help of my late husband and co-founder Karl Kresser” writes Juliane Grosso, CEO – Cine Gear Expo, on the opening note of the CineGear News Los Angeles 2023, which you can download following the link.

Here is what to expect, based on what has been before, again following the description shared by the organizers: technology vendors line the famous New York streets and the B-Tank area which is hard to miss with its authentic Adams Family hearse from the hit show Wednesday that’s parked nearby OnLocation’s shiny 17’ one-stop location production truck. This year four soundstages house scores of indoor exhibits where lights-out zones best display the latest lighting, monitors, cameras, and other technology for motion pictures.

Lighting brands will be there in force with the newest tech from ARRI, Astera, Aputure, Creamsource, DeSisti, Hudson Spider, Kino Flo, Fiilex, Godex, Hobolite, K5600, Litepanels, Lux Lighting, Mole-Richardson, Nanlite, Quasar Science, Rotolight, Rosco, Sumolight, Velvet, Zylight, and more. To remotely control minute positioning of hefty fixtures, Matthew’s Studio Equipment demos new Litemover.

Latest cameras, monitors and much more

There will be hands-on opportunities galore to peek at the latest cameras from ARRI, Blackmagic, Canon, Sony and Panasonic Lumix. With the age of optics in full swing, the field widens with over 15 brands: Angenieux, Atlas, Canon, Cooke, Hawk, Vantage, Zeiss, Sigma, Fujifilm, Leitz, Irix, Duclos, Schneider, Tokina and P+S Technik. For insight into the field, visitors can meet Jay Holben and Chris Probst ASC, authors of The Cine Lens Manual.

To rig camera packages, attendees can demo the newest cages, handles, etc. from the likes of Wooden Camera, Vocas, and Bright Tangerine, as well as on and off camera monitors from SmallHD, Atomos, Sony, Flanders, Lilliput, and wireless video systems from Teradek. Camera support too, will be on hand including trusted brands like Miller, Libec, and Ronford Baker, cranes from Technocrane, dollies from Chapman, and human worn systems like the Tiffen Steadicam, Topcrane, and Cinema Devices. Not to forget Gimbals demo’d by DJI and robotics systems from Emotimo, MRMC, Motion Impossible, and Sisu.

Virtual production anyone? Look for virtual LED wall exhibitors Brompton and Roe, and for the big picture, visitors can see the Stepping into Virtual Production panel sponsored by Rosco and Lux Machina, on Friday, June 2.

Educational panels will be in full swing on Friday and Saturday with presentations by Synology, Canon, Sony, Sony CI MediaCloud and Teradek, Band Pro, Digital Cinema Society, Women in Media, Lumix & Lux Machina, Rosco, ARRI, Abel Cine, and IATSE 728. The popular Got Agent? panel returns as well as the always-popular Dialogue with ASC Cinematographers.

Film Screenings are back. This year Digital Cinema Society and Zeiss Cinematography present a special showing of the talked-about HBO CAS 2023 Camera Assessment in the state-of-the-art Paramount Theatre, complete with a Q&A following. Plus, there will be a special screening of Air, featuring Ben Affleck, followed by a discussion with award-winning cinematographer Robert Richardson, ASC.

Cinegear admission is Free before May 27, 2023, 11:59pm PDT. For directions, schedule, and more information visit www.cinegearexpo.com. Register for Free admission at https://www.cinegearexpo.com/la-expo/registration/