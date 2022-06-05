As Cine Gear Expo returns to Los Angeles, from June 9 until June 11, companies prepare their new and best products for a show that will allow attendees to see and touch the gear they want to buy next.

Fujifilm will be at booth 236, at Cine Gear Expo, in Los Angeles, with a wide assortment of rigs featuring some of the new products including the X-H2S camera with various lenses.

It’s been a hectic end of May for Fujifilm, and it’s going to continue in June as Cine Gear Expo opens its Los Angeles edition, on June 9. Before we look at what’s going to be on display at the show, here is a quick reminder of all Fujifilm revealed last May, starting with the Fujifilm X-H2S, announced as the most advanced X Series mirrorless camera yet. Including advanced features for both still photography and video, the X-H2S is also the first APS-C digital camera of its kind to feature Fujifilm’s 26.16MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HS imaging sensor, a stacked, back-side illuminated imaging sensor with a signal reading speed up to four times faster than Fujifilm’s previous X-Trans CMOS 4.

Also announced during May, the FUJINON XF18-120mmF4 LM PZ WR lens is designed for photographers, filmmakers, and image-makers creating both stills and video. Covering focal lengths ranging from the wide-angle 18mm to telephoto 120mm (equivalent to 27mm – 183mm in the 35mm film format), the lens offers a constant maximum aperture of F4.0 across the entire focal range from wide angle to telephoto. The highly versatile 6.7x power zoom, with its compact design, facilitates a variety of shooting situations and is also capable of producing premium-quality video due to the advanced video performance Fujifilm has nurtured in its broadcast and cinema lenses over many years.

First collaboration between FUJINON and FUJIFILM

“This lens marks the first collaboration between FUJINON Optics and FUJIFILM X Series engineers, creating a truly hybrid solution for motion production professionals and enthusiasts alike,” said Victor Ha, vice president, Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “Incorporating our inherent broadcast technology has allowed us to create a lens with both cinema and broadcast-style features that delivers smooth zoom, focus, and iris functionality.”

Fujifilm also announced the FUJINON XF150-600mmF5.6-8 R LM OIS WR telephoto zoom lens, designed for photographers who rely on extreme zoom capabilities, even in the most challenging photographic situations. From distant wildlife to sprawling landscape photography, XF150-600mmF5.6-8 R LM OIS WR is designed to create long-distance images with pinpoint accuracy.

As May ended, the company unveiled its latest development roadmap for interchangeable XF lenses in the X Series of compact and lightweight mirrorless digital cameras. The latest roadmap features the addition of three new lenses: a large-diameter mid-telephoto prime lens, a standard macro lens, and an ultra-wide-angle prime lens.

Cabrios and Premistas

Fujifilm has been expanding the lineup of XF lenses to broaden the appeal of premium image quality and advanced mobility made possible by the X Mount system. As part of this expansion, a medium telephoto prime lens joins the new generation of large-aperture prime lenses, which will now cover broad focal lengths from 18mm (wide angle, equivalent to 27mm in the 35mm film format) to 56mm (mid-telephoto, equivalent to 85mm in the 35mm film format). These lenses will offer outstanding image quality and image-resolving power in an extremely broad range of photographic situations.

Additionally, as part of this roadmap, the compact prime series of XF lenses will have two additions: a standard macro lens and an ultra-wide-angle lens. These complement existing lenses in the XF Series by expanding the situations for suitable lens use, catering to users’ diverse needs.

Although the upcoming lenses will not be on show at Cine Gear Expo, attendees can expect a series of products to be on display at booth 236. ProVideo Coalition was told that there will be “a wide assortment of rigs featuring some of the new products including X-H2S with various lenses (e.g, FUJINON Cabrios, 18-120PZ and MKX)” and the company will also “be showing GFX100S and Sony Venice cameras with Premistas, and we’ll have a smattering of other lenses on hand for folks to test various pairings.”