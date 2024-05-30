Known for producing perhaps the most stylish lighting in the industry for the fashion-conscious creator who wants stylish lighting with powerful features, Hobolite has a new product, the Hobolite Iris.

Featuring an aluminium body that weighs only 140g (0.35lb.), the new Hobolite Iris is available in two options to maximize creativity, with the Creator kit costing $199.

A new lens on light, that’s how Hobolite introduces its new Hobolite Iris, which includes an adapter with an aperture ring allowing, according to Hobolite, “the free adjustment of aperture size enhancing how we perceive and interact with our surroundings”, and serves “as a core accessory, precisely controlling the light output to help you effectively create the desired lighting effects.”. Hobolite claims that it is the only brand globally to incorporate aperture optics into fill lights.

The adapter is one of five included in the Creator kit, the other being, as Hobolite names them, Adjustable Lens, Frosted Dome, The Magic Lens and the Fresnel Lens. The Adjustable Lens allows users to adjust the beam angle from 20 degrees to 45 degrees and boost the brightness by up to 6x, the Frosted Dome accessory softens light elegantly, minimizing glare and shadows for a flattering glow in portraits and beauty shots. The Magic Lens transforms light, Hobolite says, “into a mysterious and captivating display, adding an enchanting and intriguing ambiance to any setting”, while the Fresnel Lens boosts brightness by up to 3x at only 28mm.

Standard and Creator Kit

Besides the optical modifiers the Creator kit also includes a set of four Gel Filters – Aurora, Blue Hour, Golden Hour and Spring Pastel – which can be combined with the different modifiers for a plethora of lighting effects. Exploring the kit is made easy because the Hobolite Iris also features a new magnetic mount, enabling effortless attachment and detachment of accessories such as the Aperture Ring, Magic Lens, Fresnel Lens, Adjustable Lens, and Frosted Dome.

The Standard Kit, available for only $99, includes a Hobolite 5W light, an adjustable lens, a Frosted Dome, a V-Mount Plate, a Type C Cable, and a protection pouch. With just a smartphone, the Iris light can provide on-the-go illumination, allowing you to enhance subjects with its Bi-Color continuous light that can be freely adjusted.

The new LED comes in a sleek and lightweight IP54-rated aluminium body that weighs only 140g (0.35lb.), wrapped in, Hobolite says, an attractive vegan faux leather. It has an adjustable CCT range of 2700K to 6500K and a high CRI and TLCI rating of 96+, ensuring that colors are rendered true to life. Dimming is seamless from 0-100%. The LED has a maximum output of 2820 lux. Adjustment can be made either via the intuitive control knobs or via the mobile app. The new LED comes with a powerful built-in battery that lasts 2h at 100%. It supports PD charging and can also be powered by V-mount (optional).

Designed like a point-and-shoot camera

With its compact, portable design reminiscent of a vintage point-and-shoot camera, the Iris invites you to explore light through a new lens. Adjust the beam to express the story in a shadow, or widen the lens to shine your light in full splendor. The Iris empowers photographers, videographers and content creators who want to light their story and create moments that resonate with wonder, curiosity, and the joy of visual storytelling.

“The Hobolite Iris plays a pivotal role much like its namesake—the human iris—in our visual experience”, says Helena Bian, founder & CEO of Hobolite, adding “the Iris regulates and refines light with exquisite control, mirroring the way our eyes adjust to light, enhancing how we perceive and interact with our surroundings. The profound ability to connect emotionally and cognitively with the space around us. To stand fully in the intensity, brightness and frequency of your own light, allowing it to radiate with intention and creative expression.”