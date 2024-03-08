The newest addition to the Micro range from Hobolite, the Micro Master Kit is designed to be your companion in casting the perfect light, anytime, anywhere, says the company.

Packed with accessories that expand the possibilities of your photography and videography, the new Micro Master Kit from Hobolite, built around a Micro 8W Bi-Color Continuous LED Light, costs $369.00.

Hobolite adds a new kit to its lighting solutions. The Standard and Creator kits are now joined by the Micro Master Kit, which comes with a series of accessories, so you can experience the next level of lighting innovation. “Elevate your creativity, achieve unparalleled precision, and set the stage for professional-grade illumination. Master your craft with the ultimate lighting solution” says the marketing from Hobolite.

The newest addition to the Micro range, the Micro Master Kit is designed to be your companion in casting the perfect light, anytime, anywhere. Packed with accessories that expand the possibilities of your photography and videography, it includes a set of barn doors, a Frosted Dome, and a Type-C cable, from the Standard kit, adds the Power Adapter 19.98W, the Charging Dock with 2 Batteries and 6 color filters from the Creative kit and ends with the exclusive items for the Master, the Micro V-mount Ballhead Adapter, V-mount Quick Lock Ballhead Cold Shoe Adapter, and Extendable Desktop Tripod. It also includes an Adjustable Lens instead of the Fresnel lens used in the other kits.

A seamless and reliable lighting experience

The kit is built around the pocket-sized Hobolite Micro, a premium-grade lighting solution that delivers powerful illumination wherever you go. With its removable battery and 8W output, this compact device covers the full-color spectrum, providing efficient lighting of up to 500lm.

Hobolite says that users should not be fooled by its size, as “the Hobolite Micro is packed with innovation and is ready to revolutionize your creative workflow. Perfect for photographers, videographers, and enthusiasts, this portable powerhouse guarantees a seamless and reliable lighting experience. Elevate your artistic pursuits with the convenience and versatility of the Micro.”