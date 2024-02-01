Discover the love of creativity with the Mini Crimson Creator Kit and LiteDock Crimson, offered now through February 29 only… to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Hobolite is back with another LED light solution, the new Mini Crimson Creator Kit, which is based on the classic Mini Bi-Color LED Light Creator Kit but comes in crimson.

It’s clearly a change of color to mark the calendar date: the functionality of the new LED light is identical to that of the original Hobolite Mini and LiteDock, the difference being that this is a limited edition, something you might want to add to your kit, because it’s different and will remind you of a special Valentine’s Day.

A stylish evolution of Hobolite’s Mini Bi-Color LED Light Kit, the new variant introduces captivating crimson, adding a bold twist to elegance, portability, and versatility. Featuring a 15 to 45° focusable lens, vintage styling, and the same capabilities, the light is designed to function as a micro studio wherever you need it. The light packs a bi-color punch, color accuracy, and smooth dimming. Local adjustments are extremely easy thanks to a clear LCD screen and knurled knobs. Control is also possible via app and NFC tap to quickly connect your hobolites.

The Mini Crimson Light Kit

From macro photography to an elegant work from home set up, the kit is perfect for visual storytellers and for those who choose to shine creative light on their story. Elevate your creative space with the Mini Crimson Creator Kit, ideal for projects that demand both style and functionality.

Included with the Hobolite Mini Crimson Light Kit are a set of barndoors with colored filters, a Type-C cable, and a power adapter. Giving you flexible mounting possibilities, this kit also includes a desktop tripod, a V-mount cold shoe adapter, and a V-mount ball head adapter. All packed into a classy, sturdy bag for convenient storage and transportation.

The Mini Crimson 20W Bi-Color Continuous LED Light- Creator Kit costs $399.00 and is available online and at select retailers.

The LiteDock Crimson

Hobolite also introduced a crimson version of its LiteDock, the ultimate solution for the on-the-go creators who seek portability and convenience. With faux leather and cast aluminum light body, the stylish, durable and water-resistant (IP54) LiteDock Crimson is powered by a built-in Li-ion battery (3450mAh 14.4V, 49.68Wh), able to power the Mini LED light at full power for up to 2.5 hours of running time, or up to 6 hours of running time for Micro LED light set at full power.

The LiteDock Crimson carries two Type C ports, capable of charging two lights simultaneously. Weighing at just 1 lb, the LiteDock Crimson is designed to provide you with the ideal tool to charge and set up the light instantly, anywhere, and anytime, it can also attach the Hobolite desktop tripod (not included) and ballhead adapter (not included) for use together with stands. With its compact design, it easily fits into your luggage or backpack, making it the perfect companion for all your adventures. Price? $169.90.