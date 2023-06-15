The new solution from Samsung in the company’s The Wall lineup is a dedicated display from The Wall family, designed for Virtual Production.

The newest addition to The Wall lineup is designed to help make production easier on TV, film and other creative industries by making production faster and easier.

Samsung Electronics unveiled at Infocomm 2023, in Orlando, a new digital signage lineup, including Samsung’s Interactive Display – WAC Series, Samsung Kiosk, Windows Edition, along with other new display solutions, some presented for the first time at the largest audiovisual conference, which ends on June 16.

“Technology is a vital part of any business, and our innovative signage lineup that’s on display at InfoComm is helping business across every industry grow,” said James Fishler, Senior Vice President Display and Home Entertainment, Samsung Electronics America. “The newest addition to The Wall lineup is especially exciting, helping make production easier on TV, film and other creative industries by making production faster and easier.”

“Virtual production studios can use ultra-large LED walls to create virtual content, integrating them with real-time visual effects technology to reduce the time and cost of content production,” said David Phelps, Vice President Display, Samsung Electronics America. “The Wall for Virtual Production leads the market in the application of this technology.”

It’s a known fact that due to the development of the latest game engines – Unreal Engine is a name popular these days… and not just for gamers – and real-time rendering technology, the use of Virtual Production is growing rapidly. A positive side of the pandemic is that it helped – forced? – expand the use of Virtual Production, which quickly was seen as a competitive advantage for content creators.

Virtual Production is enabling productions to create immersive and dynamic sets and backgrounds, which can be altered in real-time while avoiding costly set designs. This means that storytellers are able to reimagine the methods of storytelling and content creation across a growing number of industries, delivering deeply immersive experiences. It also benefits post-production, cutting costs and time needed to adjust things. Behind all those hopes (pun intended) is an LED panel. That’s where the new The Wall for Virtual Production enters the scene.

Samsung’s The Wall for Virtual Production

The Wall for Virtual Production LED display has pixel pitch options of P1.68 and P2.1. It supports dedicated studio frame rates (23.976, 29.97, and 59.94Hz) while supporting gen-locking to synchronize the screen with a camera’s video signal. A high refresh rate of up to 12,288Hz, 1,500 max brightness, 35,000:1 fixed contrast ratio (for P2.1), and up to 170-degree wide angle enables incredible picture quality for virtual content.

The Wall for Virtual Production is based on modular technology for a variety of installation options, including a flat screen or up to 6,000R curvature, based on production environment and needs. It can be hung or stacked with other screens and is protected against dust and particles that are common in production environments.

The integrated Virtual Production Management (VPM) solution makes it easy to manage the screen and ensure high quality picture with an easy interface. To display high quality colors accurately and consistently, The Wall for Virtual Production uses 3D lookup tables (LUTs) for color correction, wide color HDR gamut change, and color adjustment between individual cabinets or modules. The VPM can also detect any LED issues for easier troubleshooting.

Samsung will be collaborating with Lux Machina, a pioneer of Virtual Production and modern ICVFX(In-Camera Visual Effects), to showcase The Wall for use in Virtual Production. Lux Machina has implemented technology like this in television series like The Mandalorian and House of the Dragon as well as Broadcast events like the League of Legends World Championship, NFL Honors and The ACM Awards.

“The Wall has been designed for Virtual Production.” says Zach Alexander, President of Lux Machina, “With a high refresh rate, true color representation, and a wide viewing angle, we believe that display technologies like this could help usher in the next generation of visual effects, making it that much easier for studios to deliver high quality Virtual Production projects.”

Samsung has been working with Wētā FX as a technical partner and will continue to work with them in the future. Wētā FX is a New Zealand-based digital visual effects company that has produced some of the highest-grossing films ever made, such as the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Avatar, and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Samsung’s The Wall All-in-One LED

“Samsung The Wall provides unparalleled picture quality as well as absolute blackness which is ideal for shooting content virtually. We know Samsung will be a valuable partner and innovator that will continue to propel the virtual production industry forward,” said Kimball Thruston, Wētā FX CTO. “We look forward to working with them in the industry and in our own projects later this year.”

In addition to The Wall, Samsung is introducing its full lineup of 20 new models in the globally available QxC Series Crystal UHD Signage Series. The displays feature significant upgrades in design and performance for unparalleled features and picture quality in any commercial environment.

The QxC lineup includes five QHC displays with 700 nits of brightness (75”, 65”, 55”, 50”, 43”), eight QMC displays with 500 nits of brightness (98”, 85”, 75”, 65”, 55”, 50”, 43”, 32”) and seven QBC displays with 350 nits of brightness (98”, 85”, 75”, 65”, 55”, 50”, 43”).

The bezels on the QxC series are consistent and even on all four sides of the display, using the same thickness and dimensions to create a symmetrical design. The VESA mounting holes are in the center of the displays to ensure secure mounting. The series is 28.5mm thick, 40% slimmer than the previous model (98-inch model excluded).

All QxC displays offer an easy and intuitive new user interface, 4K UHD resolution, Tizen 7.0 for optimized performance of web services and industry-leading durability. SmartView+ wirelessly connects the displays to up to six devices at once, while anti-glare panels minimize light reflection for an unimpeded viewing experience. Plus, all QxC models have an Eco Sensor that can detect the brightness of the surrounding environment and optimize the brightness of the display accordingly.

Samsung is also unveiling The Wall All-in-One LED (Model name: IAC), a 130-inch full HD LED screen with 16:9 ratio. Its pre-assembled frame kit allows users to install the display simply by hanging it on the wall.

The Wall All-in-One LED has a slim 56mm design (up to 64mm with the Slim Fit Wall Mount). The screen provides 1,000 nits of peak brightness and a 3,840 Hz refresh rate for stunning video quality. The built-in Samsung S-Box for integrated media play and Microsoft 365 deliver the commercial tools to make the most out of the large LED display in business environments.