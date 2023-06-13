The Virtual Production Accelerator program is designed to take you from novice to expert as a virtual production professional. Now the training program is coming to the heart of New York City.

disguise partners with 4Wall and ZeroSpace to launch Virtual Production Accelerator in New York City, allowing professionals to accelerate their skills with a hands-on Virtual Production learning experience.

“If you want to work in Hollywood’s next virtual production, disguise has a course that will teach you how. The company just announced its Virtual Production Accelerator Program” we wrote here at PVC last September, as the company announced the new program. Created in partnership with ROE Visual at their brand new LED volume in Los Angeles, the Virtual Production Accelerator Program from disguise combines traditional classroom training with real-world principal photography, giving the trainees an accurate simulation of on-set demands. The program is suitable for both students and industry professionals, helping them ramp up their skills in volume control operations, virtual art department integration and practical shoot elements.

Now the Virtual Production Accelerator program expands, as 4Wall Entertainment, a full-service lighting, video and rigging company, and ZeroSpace, a next-gen production and creative studio specializing in the integration of virtual and live content, are partnering with disguise to bring the highly anticipated disguise Virtual Production Accelerator training program to the heart of New York City.

The Virtual Production Accelerator will provide an immersive and comprehensive on-set learning experience for participants of all skill levels. Leveraging the expertise and facilities of 4Wall and ZeroSpace, the program will combine classroom training with practical principal photography, enabling trainees to gain hands-on experience and an accurate simulation of the demands faced on real film sets.

Revolutionize virtual production

“Our goal is to revolutionize virtual production and equip the next generation of filmmakers with the necessary expertise to harness its full potential,” says Addy Ghani, Vice President of Virtual Production at disguise, who spearheads the program. “Currently, finding experienced professionals in this field is a challenge. We are confident that, with our in-depth understanding of the technology and studio workflows, we can empower participants to become proficient in virtual production.”

Participants of the Virtual Production Accelerator program will have access to state-of-the-art production facilities at ZeroSpace’s headquarters in Brooklyn. Over the course of a week, the program will offer unique learning opportunities that are not readily accessible to most, providing trainees with the tools and knowledge to create cinematic content on a large scale. By the program’s conclusion, participants will possess the expertise required to leverage virtual production techniques, granting filmmakers complete creative freedom and control over their projects.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with disguise and ZeroSpace on this pioneering initiative,” says VP of Special Projects at 4Wall, Mathew Leland. “By bringing the Virtual Production Accelerator to New York City, we aim to cultivate a thriving community of virtual production professionals, enabling the city’s entertainment industry to thrive in this rapidly evolving landscape.”

Revolutionize storytelling and filmmaking

ZeroSpace CEO Jon Kreutzer says, “disguise is an integral part of the work we do at ZeroSpace, integrating an array of emerging technologies to create groundbreaking workflows. We are honored to be collaborating with our partners at 4Wall and disguise to further our joint initiative to become a hub of knowledge-sharing and education to empower the VP community.”

With their shared commitment to empowering the next generation of virtual production professionals, 4Wall and ZeroSpace, in partnership with disguise, are poised to revolutionize the way storytelling and filmmaking are approached. The Virtual Production Accelerator will play a vital role in preparing participants to navigate the ever-expanding possibilities of virtual production and shape the future of the entertainment industry.

This is the third deployment of the Virtual Production Accelerator, after disguise launched the program in Los Angeles in November 2022 and the UK in May 2023. It’s another opportunity for all those who want to apply for hands-on Virtual Production training to create cinematic content on a real set. For more information about the Virtual Production Accelerator program in New York City and how to apply, join the mailing list by clicking the following link: https://web.disguise.one/43BA967.