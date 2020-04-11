Hindenburg Journalist (Pro), my favorite multitrack audio editor for storytelling for conventional computers is now offering educational discounts for full-time students and accredited educators. If you are unfamiliar with Hindenburg Journalist (Pro), check out my many articles about it. Ahead I’ll link to Hindenburg Journalist (Pro)’s standard and educational prices. I’ll also include a link for a free trial.

Hindenburg will request your educational institution, student or staff ID, and country. For educational information, click here.

For a free 90-day trial for non-educational or educational use, click here.

For my articles about Hindenburg Journalist (Pro), click here.

(Re-)Subscribe for upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, books and courses. Sign up to my free mailing list by clicking here. If you previously subscribed to my bulletins and no longer receive them, you must re-subscribe due to new compliance to GDPR. Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and my personal website is AllanTepper.com. Also visit radio.AllanTepper.com.

Si deseas suscribirte (o volver a suscribirte) a mi lista en castellano, visita aquí. Si prefieres, puedes suscribirte a ambas listas (castellano e inglés).

FTC disclosure No manufacturer is specifically paying Allan Tépper or TecnoTur LLC to write this article or the mentioned books. Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units.

Was This Post Helpful:

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now