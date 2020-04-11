fbpx
News

Hindenburg Journalist (Pro) offers educational discounts

My favorite multitrack audio editor for storytelling for conventional computers is now offering educational discounts.

Profile Picture Allan Tépper April 11, 2020

Hindenburg Journalist (Pro), my favorite multitrack audio editor for storytelling for conventional computers is now offering educational discounts for full-time students and accredited educators. If you are unfamiliar with Hindenburg Journalist (Pro), check out my many articles about it. Ahead I’ll link to Hindenburg Journalist (Pro)’s standard and educational prices. I’ll also include a link for a free trial.

Hindenburg will request your educational institution, student or staff ID, and country. For educational information, click here.

For a free 90-day trial for non-educational or educational use, click here.

For my articles about Hindenburg Journalist (Pro), click here.

(Re-)Subscribe for upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, books and courses. Sign up to my free mailing list by clicking here. If you previously subscribed to my bulletins and no longer receive them, you must re-subscribe due to new compliance to GDPR. Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and my personal website is AllanTepper.com. Also visit radio.AllanTepper.com.

Si deseas suscribirte (o volver a suscribirte) a mi lista en castellano, visita aquí. Si prefieres, puedes suscribirte a ambas listas (castellano e inglés).

FTC disclosure

No manufacturer is specifically paying Allan Tépper or TecnoTur LLC to write this article or the mentioned books. Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

RØDE Wireless GO: white edition + accessories

Profile Picture
Allan Tépper
author
Born in Connecticut, United States, Allan Tépper is an award-winning broadcaster & podcaster, bilingual consultant, multi-title author, tech journalist, translator, and language activist who has been working with professional video since the eighties. Since 1994,…

You Might Also Like

MAGIX Software launches ACID Pro 10 with powerful new features
News

MAGIX Software launches ACID Pro 10 with powerful new features

Composers, DJs, sound designers and film composers, rely on MAGIX’s ACID Pro for its...
Zylia introduces 53 microphones installation for Virtual Reality projects
News

Zylia introduces 53 microphones installation for Virtual Reality projects

Zylia’s test setup for 6 Degrees of Freedom audio (6DoF) is based on 53,...
RØDECaster adds 25+ new features with free 2.0 update
News

RØDECaster adds 25+ new features with free 2.0 update

The multipurpose RØDECaster Pro mixer/recorder/player continues to innovate. The Australian manufacturer just announced a...
MAGIX: the new SOUND FORGE Pro 13 Suite for audio professionals
News

MAGIX: the new SOUND FORGE Pro 13 Suite for audio professionals

Presented as a new standard in the pro audio sector, the SOUND FORGE Pro...
Subscribe