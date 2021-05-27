This may be the first time in history that a lavalier mic manufacturer makes a collaborative deal with Mother Nature to create an accessory.

Our Australian friends at RØDE have made a collaborative deal with the Earth’s gravitational field to simplify lavalier usage. Although not yet tested on other planets or moons, I suspect that it will also work very well in other places with a similar gravitational pull. The new RØDE accessory is called MicDrop and in essence is a US$19 brass sleeve weighing 32 gram (≈1.1 ounce) that attaches to the lavalier microphone’s cable near the plug, so after dropping the plug inside someone’s shirt or blouse, the plug will fall more easily and expediently to the user’s waist. MicDrop is compatible with all RØDE lavalier microphones and is likely to be compatible with most other ones on the market. Ahead is a video and a closeup photo from RØDE which illustrates its use.

Photo and video credits

All photos and videos above in this article are courtesy of RØDE.

(Re-)Subscribe for upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, books and courses. Sign up to my free mailing list by clicking here. If you previously subscribed to my bulletins and no longer receive them, you must re-subscribe due to new compliance to GDPR. Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and my personal website is AllanTepper.com. Also visit radio.AllanTepper.com.

Si deseas suscribirte (o volver a suscribirte) a mi lista en castellano, visita aquí. Si prefieres, puedes suscribirte a ambas listas (castellano e inglés).

Suscribe to my BeyondPodcasting show in English or CapicúaFM en castellano.

FTC disclosure

No manufacturer is specifically paying Allan Tépper or TecnoTur LLC to write this article or the mentioned books. Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units, including RØDe. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur , BeyondPodcasting CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.

Copyright and use of this article

The articles contained in the TecnoTur channel in ProVideo Coalitionmagazine are copyright Allan Tépper/TecnoTur LLC, except where otherwise attributed. Unauthorized use is prohibited without prior approval, except for short quotes which link back to this page, which are encouraged!