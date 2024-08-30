Unlike the tragic lack of 48 kHz sampling rate in the Zoom P4, the Zoom F3 indeed has it, together with proper 32-bit float recording.

I have previously covered 32-bit float audio technology, in terms of compatibility with one of my favorite audio editing programs (Hindenburg PRO), as well as having covered two other 32-bit float recorders, including the Tascam Portacapture X8 (inside of the aforementioned linked article) and the RØDE Interview PRO, with a full review. (The RØDE Interview PRO is a microphone with built-in 32-bit float recorder, so it fits within this conversation). Ahead, I’ll cover my experiences with the Zoom F3 and compare it with the RØDE Interview PRO. I’ll start by pointing out that when I bought the F3, it cost me ≈US$350 and has since dropped to only ≈US$300. I didn’t buy the Zoom F3 2-track recorder because of its 32-bit float recording capabilities with true 1528 dB dynamic range, although I certainly don’t mind it. I actually appreciate that feature, even though I don’t really «need» it. I bought the F3 for some of its other features and benefits, including its portability, simplicity, excellent preamps even for dynamic microphones and the lack of any built-in mics. Back in February of 2022, I published an article called Hindenburg Pro: 32-bit float compatibility, workflow and best practices.

Unlike the Zoom P4 (which I criticized in two articles, here and here) for its lack of our absolute standard of 48 kHz sampling rate (see 48kHzAllance.com), the Zoom F3 indeed includes 48 kHz. In fact, as I clarified in Hindenburg Pro: 32-bit float compatibility, workflow and best practices, it’s essential to record at 48 kHz to facilitate direct compatibility with Hindenburg.

Comparing the incomparable

It is not really fair to compare the Zoom F3 recorder with the RØDE Interview PRO, but I am going to do it anyway. I am going to do it because they are the two I own and I must always choose to use one or the other. As stated previously (and in the dedicated review), the RØDE Interview PRO is a wireless microphone with a built-in 32-bit float recorder. The Zoom F3 is a 2-track recorder, which can also be used as a live interface, although I have never used it that way so far.

RØDE Interview PRO Zoom F3 Number of recording tracks 1 2 Number of built-in microphone(s) 1 zero Inputs for external microphone(s)

or line-level sources zero 2 XLR inputs,

capable of line-level or mic-level balanced,

with optional phantom power Wireless capabilities

(as supplied) Built-in transmitter, although its use is optional, since it can be used as a standalone recorder. None User-exchangeable batteries zero 2 AA internal,

also accepts power via USB-C Headphone output zero single 3.5 mm TRS unbalanced Line-level output,

i.e. to connect to the input of a camcorder zero single 3.5 mm TRS unbalanced

I love both of them for different reasons. As I wrote in the RØDE Interview PRO review, after decades of recording field audio interviews with different portable recorders, I felt a bit like a «fish out of water» since I have been in the habit of using headphones for so long to be able to do quality control and (before purchasing my Zoom F3 recorder) adjust and monitor the levels. With the F3, I was able to pretty much forget about the levels, but I still used headphones for QC. For the first time, I could rely only on the red light indicating that the Interview PRO was recording.

How I choose which one to bring to a session

I choose based upon the formality or informality of the recording. If it is formal and absolutely requires using two separate microphones recorded on separate tracks, I use the Zoom F3 with any number of different microphones I have covered in the past. If it is informal and really doesn’t require 2 separate microphones, I use the RØDE Interview PRO.

Current pricing

The Zoom F3 is now available for only ≈US$300 and requires external microphone(s), not included.

The RØDE Interview PRO continues to cost ≈US$245. It can be used either standalone or with external, optional receivers from RØDE.

