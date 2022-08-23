Our friends at Cleanfeed have just won the prestigious 74th Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy Award presented by the Television Academy. In case you are not familiar with Cleanfeed and Cleanfeed Pro, they are my favorite online audio system to achieve studio quality remotely, live at our standard sampling rate of 48 kHz. You can see my prior articles, reviews and interviews about it here. The award they just received honors the role of Cleanfeed in the creation of soundtracks for television series such as Star Trek: Discovery, The Crown, The Walking Dead, The Queen’s Gambit and The Flight Attendant. I congratulate Mark Hills, Marc Bakos and the entire Cleafeed team for this achievement. I had recognized their excellence before and I’m glad to see that the Academy has done so too.

Read the Television Academy’s announcement of the 74th Engineering, Science & Technology Emmys. For more information about Cleenfeed and Cleanfeed Pro, visit Cleanfeed.net.

