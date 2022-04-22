At NAB 2022 in Las Vegas, YoloLiv is to unveil its new YoloMax touchscreen video switcher-recorder-streaming encoder, the company’s first device to do live streaming to Instagram & TikTok. Price and availability are not yet available. The new YoloMax will join YoloLiv’s existing devlices, the original YoloBox (which I reviewed in 2020), the YoloBox Pro (which I will review soon) and the recently released YoloBox Mini (for which I published a First Look article recently). Attendees at NAB in Las Vegas should look for the YoloLiv stand C10024.

For more information, visit YoloLiv.com.

