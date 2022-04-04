Designed for modern day lifestyle and consumers seeking a monitor for working at home, the M8 has it all. It also comes in four new colors – Warm White, Sunset Pink, Daylight Blue, and Spring Green.

Able to work as a traditional monitor, the Samsung M8 Series helps users watch, work and chat in style – even without a separate PC. The 32-inch version with UHD resolution and HDR10+ costs $699.99.

The COVID-19 pandemic was first identified in December 2019 and declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020. As countries went into lockdown, working from home became the rule, and consumers soon turned spaces at home into working areas. Working remotely is here to stay for many workers, who have discovered they don’t need to be in the office every day, so for some it’s time to build a long-term home office, a space where a monitor will always be a key piece of hardware.

As some people will not have the space needed, having a monitor that can also double as an entertainment center may be a priority, and that’s where the Samsung M8 Series of smart monitors appears. First introduced in November 2020, Samsung’s Smart Monitors are the world’s first “do-it-all” screens designed for modern day users whose lifestyle needs include a product with both work functionality and entertainment at home.

The company introduced the new M8 Series to enable users to enjoy a smart TV experience, seamless workspace connectivity and video chat functionality in one “do-it-all” stylish screen. Not only does it function as a traditional monitor, the M8 also allows users to enjoy a variety of OTT services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV via Wi-Fi without having to connect to a PC or TV. Samsung TV Plus also offers free live and on-demand content with no downloads or sign-up needed, while Universal Guide provides personalized content recommendations. Note that app availability may vary by country and separate subscriptions may be required. Requires internet connection and TV tuner is not included.

A monitor for working at home

The versatile new M8 delivers Samsung’s iconic slim design in four new colors – Warm White, Sunset Pink, Daylight Blue, and Spring Green – and is available now for pre-order starting at $699.99 in 32-inches with UHD resolution and HDR10+, and includes a SlimFit Cam with face tracking and auto zoom functions.

“We aspired to create a product capable of matching the lifestyles of all kinds of people and preferences,” said Kyounghoon Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Design Team, Visual Display Business, Samsung Electronics. “The M8’s palette of four colors was inspired by the theme ‘Shades of Nature.’ Gazing at the clear blue sky on a bright sunny day, recharging in the lush green forest, or finally bathing in the glow of a sunset,” he added.

For consumers seeking a monitor for working at home, the M8 has it all. The monitor provides a perfect home office environment, without the need of a PC, by connecting to various IT devices through the upgraded Smart Hub. With new the Workspace feature, users can remotely access another PC, use Microsoft 365 programs and even connect to Samsung mobile devices with Samsung DeX for seamless working. Note that Microsoft 365 requires Microsoft account. Wireless DeX supported on selected Galaxy, Note, and Tab devices. Windows 10 Pro, Mac OS 10.5, or higher, and compatible network settings are required for this feature.

For those looking to connect with convenience, the USB type-C port enables users to power up, transmit data, and even send display signals between devices with just one connection.

A monitor to control IoT devices

The M8 has a magnetic and removable SlimFit Cam that can attach to the monitor, keeping desk space neat without any unsightly wires. The camera also features face tracking and auto zoom functions, making it a perfect option for an active presentation or livestreaming. The monitor also supports video chat apps such as Google Duo, allowing users to work remotely or engage in video conferencing at home or in the workplace using the SlimFit Cam.

The Smart Monitor M8 includes an IoT hub called SmartThings Hub, where users can connect all their IoT devices wirelessly. The SmartThings app allows users to track IoT devices throughout the house easily with the app’s intuitive control panel highlighting all information provided by other devices connected to the M8, including light switches and plug power. A separate SmartThings Dongle (VG-STDB10A) is required to connect to Zigbee devices (Connection to Z-Wave device is not supported.) VG-STDB10A can be purchased within April.

“The M8 series is designed to meet the needs of today’s consumers now that the home has become the center of life, including work as well as leisure,” said Mark Quiroz, Vice President of Marketing, Samsung Electronics America. “Our goal is to ensure that people don’t have to choose between technology devices. With our new Smart Monitor, they really can do it all from one single screen as we’ve equipped it with all the necessary tools and features needed to seamlessly transition between work, entertainment, and learning.”

Adjustable stand and tilt

To accompany the monitor’s wide array of features, the display offers adaptive picture technology, enhancing viewer comfort by automatically adjusting display brightness and color temperature. The M8 also includes a height adjustable stand (HAS) and tilt functionality, allowing users to find the perfect ergonomic position for every project, movie night or study session.

The Smart Monitor M8 earned CES Innovation Awards Honoree from the CTA (Consumer Technology Association) in recognition of a wide array of its display technologies and is now available to pre-order globally. Additionally, every pre-order will come with $100 Samsung credit, says the company.

While the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 may not be your monitor of choice for editing video or photo and other professional tasks, it appears to be a good option as a second monitor to have around as a “do-it-all” screen.