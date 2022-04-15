Our friends at YoloLiv never seem to stop innovating. Back in October 2020, I published my full review of the original YoloBox, which literally revolutionized how to do live streaming with a tiny box using a combination of HDMI and USB cameras, with its self-contained touchscreen, rechargeable battery, encoder and Internet connection. Those Internet connections include wired Ethernet, wifi or via its built-in unlocked 4G LTE cellular modem, where you supply your own SIM card. In 2021, YoloLive introduced the higher-end YoloBox Pro (my review is coming soon). And today, just as NAB 2022 begins, YoloLiv is launching its brand new YoloBox Mini. That’s why today, I am publishing a detailed first look to explain its capabilities and compare it with the other two models. YoloLiv says that even though the latest and lowest priced model is Mini, it’s also mighty. Let’s see why, ahead.

Link to the original YoloBox review

Here is a link to my review of the original YoloBox from 2020.

Common features among all YoloBox devices (to date)

All YoloBox devices (to date) accept some amount of HDMI and/or USB camera sources. All can switch between the different camera sources and pre-recorded videos. All can record audio/video to a memory card. All can encode video for live webcasting/streaming to popular platforms either via Ethernet, wifi or 4G/LTE. All can superimpose graphics. All have a color touchscreen. That’s the starting point for all of them.

Features and spec comparisons of the three YoloBox versions

As you will see above, the most noticeable differences are the number of each type of camera input, size of the color touchscreen and brightness. The YoloBox Mini has the smallest touchscreen (5.5 inches diagonal, similar to the size of many smartphones), but the brightest at 500 nits, although it can only receive a single live HDMI camera source.

The only other remaining live camera must be USB, i.e. a webcam or other camera which offers a webcam-type live USB output, like the Sony ZV-1 I covered in this 2021 article. It should also be noted that only one of those two live camera inputs can be accessed simultaneously. The YoloLive Mini is also the most economical of all current YoloLive models, at US$699.

Stream up to 1080p at ≈60 frames per second

If your content justifies it (i.e. very fast movement), the new YoloLive Mini model is capable of recording and streaming at 1080p at ≈60 frames per second.

Of course, this depends upon whether your cameras are capable of 1080p59.94 over HDMI or USB and also whether you believe that most of your audience is able to refresh their screens at that rate, considering that only some smartphones are capable of more than 30. However, virtually all laptop and desktop computers are indeed capable of that, and some are capable of even higher rates. In any case, I am glad that YoloLiv is making their newer models capable of refreshing at this rate, even if for now you may use a lower one, where the YoloLive Mini is also quite capable, either at 1080p or 720p.

Stream to multiple destinations

The YoloBox Mini allows direct streaming to services like FaceBook Live, YouTube Live and others via RTMP. You can even multicast to several at a time via a middle CDN server.

Overlay graphics

The YoloBox Mini is capable of keying graphics, including custom scoreboards, text, your logos, an included countdown timer and more.

Comment overlays from viewers

From those social networks which allow for live comments, the YoloLiv Mini can display them as they arrive.

Monitor/recorder mode

Even when not broadcasting live, you can also use the YoloBox Mini just as a monitor/recorder for your camera.

How local recordings are made

The YoloBox Mini stores video on an SD card using the H.264 códec and AAC audio. It accepts cards up to 1 TB.

4G/LTE support with your own SIM card

Like other YoloBox devices, the YoloBox Mini comes unlocked so you can use a data SIM card from your favorite provider. There are two versions, depending upon your location worldwide.

NORTH AMERICAN VERSION (Canada, US and México)

B2/B4/B5/B7/B12/B13/B14/B17/B25/B26/B41/B66/B71

Notes：México B4



OTHER AREAS

(for Australia, EMEA/India/Korea/Taiwan/South Asia/Rest of Latin America/New Zealand）

B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B20/B28/B38/B39/B40/B41

Notes：Thailand B7

Even a companion for a Blackmagic ATEM Mini

Even if you already have —or prefer the physical buttons of even the smallest Blackmagic ATEM Mini, YoloLiv recommends you to use the YoloLiv Mini as a monitor and portable encoder and Internet connection for it. Using it that way, the YoloLiv Mini suddenly accepts four HDMI camera sources. This eliminates the need to use any computer or software with the smallest Blackmagic ATEM Mini, since the YoloBox Mini acts as the streaming encoder.

Image credits

All images in this first look article are courtesy of YoloLiv.

Conclusions

I am excited that the options for multicam, portable video stream market continues to grow. I congratulate YoloLiv for innovating so much in this space. I applaud them for continuing to offer updates even to the oldest YoloBox model, which I will cover in an upcoming article. Stand by for my full coverage of the YoloBox Pro. For more information on the YoloBox Mini, click here.

(Re-)Subscribe for upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, books and courses by subscribing to my bulletins.

In English:

Email bulletins, bulletins.AllanTepper.com

In Telegram, t.me/TecnoTurBulletins

Twitter (bilingual), AllanLTepper

En castellano:

Boletines por correo electrónico, boletines.AllanTepper.com

En Telegram, t.me/boletinesdeAllan

Twitter (bilingüe), AllanLTepper

Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and also visit AllanTepper.com and radio.AllanTepper.com.

FTC disclosure

Some of the manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Some of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units, including YoloLiv (although not the YoloBox Mini, so far). So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur, BeyondPodcasting, CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.