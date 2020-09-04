Available late September 2020 for the X family of digital cameras, the FUJINON XF50mm F1.0 R WR is the the 35th interchangeable lens for the X Series.

Fujifilm announced a new large-diameter mid-telephoto prime lens, the FUJINON XF50mm F1.0 R WR, the world’s first AF-capable F1.0 interchangeable lens for mirrorless digital cameras. It is the world’s first F1.0 lens with autofocus (AF) capability. Designed for the X Series of digital cameras, renowned for their outstanding image quality with Fujifilm’s proprietary color reproduction technology, the lens is the 35th interchangeable lens for the X Series.

With the focal length of 50mm (equivalent to 76mm in the 35mm film format), the lens' maximum aperture of F1.0 produces creamy and beautiful bokeh. Its high-performance AF system can focus on a subject swiftly and accurately, making the subject stand out against a background to create artistic portrait photography. With the FUJINON XF50mm F1.0 R WR joining the extensive lens lineup, Fujifilm offers lenses that cover a broad range of focal lengths to complement photographic pleasure delivered by the X Series.

Only 845g and measures just 103.5mm

With its large-diameter structure, the FUJINON XF50mm F1.0 R WR is a prime lens boasting the fastest maximum aperture of F1.0 in the history of interchangeable lenses for Fujifilm’s digital cameras. The use of advanced optical technology controls spherical aberration, thereby capturing pictures with creamy and beautiful bokeh. Thenew FUJINON lens is also equipped with a fast and accurate AF mechanism to capture the photographic moment for high-quality portrait photography.

Designed based on the compact and lightweight “X Mount system” this ultra-bright F1.0 lens weighs only 845g and measures just 103.5mm for excellent portability. Its dust and weather resistance and ability to operate at temperatures of down to -10℃ makes it highly practical.

The FUJINON XF50mm F1.0 R WR lens is expected to be available in Fall 2020 at manufacturer’s suggested retail prices of $1,499.95 USD ($2,000.00 CAD).

Here are the main product features according to Fujifilm:

(1) Maximum aperture of F1.0 for creamy and beautiful bokeh

The use of large-diameter lens elements has enabled the maximum aperture of F1.0 on the FUJINON lens. The lens consists of 12 elements, including one aspherical element and two ED elements, in nine groups to keep spherical aberration under control. This delivers creamy and beautiful bokeh, making the subject stand out to add an artistic flair.

With its high resolution, the lens can be stopped down for greater image sharpness, providing comprehensive photographic versatility.

(2) Fast and accurate AF performance

The DC motor suitable for driving large lens elements works with the on-sensor phase detection AF system, built into Fujifilm’s digital cameras to achieve smooth AF. This allows fast and accurate focusing on the main subject even when the depth of field is shallow, which requires an advanced level of autofocusing accuracy.

The lens supports digital cameras’ Face / Eye AF function to capture a photogenic facial expression of a subject with accuracy. This makes it a perfect lens for portrait photography.

By bringing a large amount of light into the sensor, XF50mm F1.0 R WR can autofocus smoothly at near-darkness -7EV (AF at -7EV achieved when mounted on the FUJIFILM X-T4 and FUJIFILM X-Pro3) luminance level, an improvement on previous models’ -6EV luminance limit. Even in nightscape photography or other low-light conditions, the lens produces high-quality images with accurate focus, while mitigating camera shakes and reducing digital noise.

(3) High level of practical usability

As the lens is designed based on the compact and lightweight “X Mount system” it weighs only 845g and measures just 103.5mm for excellent portability.

The lens barrel is weather-sealed in 11 locations to ensure dust and weather resistance. It also operates at temperatures of down to -10℃. Users can continue shooting even in light rain or in harsh dusty conditions.

The control resolution of the manual focus ring has been improved. Its rotating angle of 120 degrees means the focus plane can be adjusted from the minimum working distance to infinity quickly with minimal movement. The ring is also smooth to operate, responding to subtle movements of the fingertips, to achieve an accurate focusing.