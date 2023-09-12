Fujifilm Unveils Anticipated Tilt-Shift Lenses And Roadmap

FUJIFILM announced the launch of two highly anticipated tilt-shift lenses for its GFX System of mirrorless digital cameras: FUJINON GF30mm F5.6 T/S lens (GF30mmF5.6 T/S) and FUJINON Lens GF110mm F5.6 T/S Macro lens (GF110mmF5.6 T/S Macro). These new lenses, designed for GFX System’s 55mm large-format sensor, cater to the demands of professional photographers who need the ability to adjust for parallax, distortion, and focus.

FUJINON GF30mm F5.6 T/S Lens

GF30mm F5.6 T/S is a wide-angle, tilt-shift lens with a 30mm focal length (35mm equivalent focal length of 24mm). This lens delivers exceptional image resolution, effectively suppresses ghosting, and is ideal for landscape and architectural photography, since tilt and shift adjustments can be made based on the specific needs of the location.

FUJINON GF30mm F5.6 T/S Lens Key features:

GF30mm F5.6 T/S 3 aspherical elements, 2 extra-low dispersion (ED) elements, and 1 Super ED element. Its expanded configuration features the use of a large aperture aspherical, front element as well as 3 ED elements, providing advanced optics designed to eliminate the need for electronically correcting distortion and lateral chromatic aberration. Spherical aberration, chromatic aberration and field curvature are suppressed to achieve edge-to-edge sharpness even during shifting.

The use of Fujifilm’s unique Nano GI coating technology controls refractive index on the lens surface to inhibit unnecessary light reflection and to reduce ghosting and flare, which are typically seen in wide-angle lenses.

Tilting of ±8.5° and shifting of up to ±15mm adjust the position of the focal plane and angle of perspective for the user. Rotation adjustments within ±90° can also be combined with parallel or perpendicular tilt and shift adjustments, to give a high level of flexibility in accounting for the needs of the scene.

The lens has a built-in sensor that measures changes, in degrees, to shift or rotation. Changes can be monitored in Live View and are recorded to the image file’s metadata for reference during RAW processing.

GF30mmF5.6 T/S has a total image circle that is approximately 85mm in diameter. It weighs approximately 2.95 lbs (1,340g) and is just 5.5 inches (138.5mm) in length, due to an efficient lens design that incorporates 16 lens elements in 11 groups, including aspherical elements and ED elements. A large aperture aspherical element is also used as the front element to achieve a 105mm filter thread, which is a common filter thread for landscape photography.

GF30mmF5.6 T/S is equipped with a custom-designed tripod collar. Even during shifting, the collar helps maintain the subject’s position in relation to the lens to prevent parallax and facilitates accurate stitching of multiple images.

FUJINON GF110mm F5.6 T/S Macro Lens

GF110mm F5.6 T/S Macro is a mid-telephoto, tilt-shift macro lens with a 110mm focal length (equivalent 35mm focal length of 87mm) and a maximum magnification factor of 0.5x. Designed to optimally suppress various types of aberrations, including distortion and lateral chromatic aberration, with its 110mm focal length, this lens delivers incredible levels of image resolution and is ideal for commercial photography, particularly for still-life subjects.

FUJINON GF110mm F5.6 T/S Macro Lens Key features:

GF110mm F5.6 T/S Macro consists of 11 lens elements in 9 groups, including 1 aspherical element and 2 ED elements. The aspherical element controls comatic aberration and field curvature, while the ED elements minimize axial chromatic aberration. Furthermore, the lens configuration, with the aperture midway, suppresses distortion and lateral chromatic aberration to achieve edge-to-edge sharpness without relying on electronic correction.

The maximum magnification factor is 0.5x and total control of the focus plane can be achieved by adjusting the lens tilt when it is close to the subject. This is a feature that is extremely useful in both commercial photography and in still-life applications.

The ability to tilt up to ±10° and to shift up to ±15mm allows the focal plane position and angle of perspective to be adjusted as needed in real time. Rotation adjustments within ±90° can also be combined with parallel or perpendicular tilt and shift adjustments, to give a high level of flexibility in accounting for the needs of the scene.

GF110mm F5.6 T/S Macro has a built-in sensor that measures changes, in degrees, to shift or rotation. As with GF30mmF5.6 T/S. changes can be monitored in Live View and are recorded to the image file’s metadata for reference during RAW processing.

GF110mm F5.6 TS MACRO has a 72mm filter thread and measures 5.9 inches (149mm) and weighs 2.77 lbs. (1,255g). It also uses extends the front lens group during focusing to keep the overall lens size compact.

Pricing and Availability

The FUJIFILM FUJINON GF30mm F5.6 T/S and GF110mm F5.6 T/S Macro lenses are each expected to be available in Fall 2023 at Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices of $3,999.95 USD ($5399.99 CDN) and $3,499.95 USD ($4,724.99 CDN) respectively.

Future Lens Roadmap

FUJIFILM revealed an updated interchangeable lens development roadmap for its GFX System of mirrorless digital cameras. The roadmap now includes two new G Mount lenses: an ultra-telephoto prime lens and a power zoom lens optimized for video creation. With the addition of these two new lenses, Fujifilm’s GFX System lens lineup will extend to 20 models, further expanding the unique capabilities of GFX System’s 55mm large format sensor for filmmakers and photographers.

Ultra-Telephoto Prime Lens

Fujifilm will introduce a 500mm ultra-telephoto prime lens (equivalent 35mm focal length of 396mm), expanding the selection of GFX System lenses from 250mm to 500mm, which doubles the system’s native focal length coverage at the long end. The lens can be paired with a teleconverter to achieve a focal length of 700mm (equivalent 35mm focal length of 554mm), which makes it perfect for photographing distant subjects.

Power Zoom Lens

Fujifilm will also introduce a G Mount motorized zoom lens designed to provide precise electronic control over aperture, focus, and zoom. This lens will cater to the unique needs of creatives by offering situational solutions for both still and video production.