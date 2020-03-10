FUJIFILM Recognized for Lens Design Excellence

FUJIFILM has been recognized for design excellence with 2020 iF DESIGN AWARD for six of its cinema and broadcast products. Cinema lenses honored include the two PREMISTA large-format zooms (28-100mm and 80-250mm T2.9-3.5) while four of Fujifilm’s 4K broadcast lenses received recognition including the UA125x8, UA18x7.6, UA23x7.6, and LA16x8. The updated design of the zoom servo controller—the ERD-40A-D01—also received an award.

The iF DESIGN AWARD 2020 is a prestigious international award that serves as a symbol of outstanding achievement via the innovative power of design. Entrants are judged by a panel of more than 70 renowned design experts, evaluated on established criteria including Innovation and Elaboration, Functionality, Aesthetics, Responsibility, and Positioning. Being recognized exemplifies Fujifilm’s reputation for providing innovation through design excellence that enables optimum performance, advanced quality, and exceptional durability.

Together, the Premista series of large format cinema zoom lenses cover the most frequently used focal lengths from 28mm to 250mm. The Premista 28-100mm has a constant T2.9 speed across the entire zoom range and the Premista 80-250mm has a constant T2.9 speed from 80-200mm, before gradually ramping less than full stop to T3.5 between 201-250mm. Both lenses cover a 46.3mm image circle, which covers all current large format digital cinema cameras available for purchase. A 13-blade iris allows for a pleasant bokeh effect, while a wide dynamic range of light can be captured thanks to dedicated optical design to suppress unwanted flare and ghosting. Due to its large-diameter aspherical lens elements and its updated focus/zoom system, the Premista series achieves stunning optical quality from the center to the corner at all focal lengths.

The UA18x7.6 is designed for a range of applications, including news-gathering, sports, house of worship, and entertainment production. The F1.8 lens features a 7.6-137mm focal length plus a 2x extender, and is only 3 ½ lbs. The UA23x7.6 is an economical F1.8 UHD telephoto zoom for studio and field production. It has a 23x zoom range of 7.6-175mm plus a 2x extender and weighs just 4.2 lbs. Both new UA series lenses have High Transmittance Electron Beam Coatings (HT-EBC), as well as the same HDR and 2/3-inch 4K performance as the rest of the UA series

The UA125x8 features a 125x high magnification zoom covering a focal length from the wide angle of 8mm-000mm, with an F1.7 aperture. The UA125x is now the longest and widest 4K lens for Ultra HD applications in the FUJINON UA series of UHD 4K zooms. Like others in the series, the new UA125x is designed for unparalleled 4K UHD performance imaging from today’s new 4K 2/3″ Ultra HD cameras. The use of unique optical technology delivers outstanding image resolving power and rich tonal gradation. High resolution, high contrast, high dynamic range and our patented optical image stabilization technology allow the UA125x captures pristine, rock-steady 4K UHD shots.

The LA16x8 is a 2/3” Professional 4K lens made specifically for the Blackmagic URSA Broadcast camera. Compact and lightweight, the LA16x8 weighs only 1.6kg thanks in part due to its unique rear focus mechanism design and provides the Blackmagic URSA with 4k and HD resolution. A new single button electronic flange adjustment with a macro switch function adds convenience when shooting and performing zoom operations, providing faster and more efficient operation. Designed for handheld shooting, the LA16x8 reduces the weight burden for the camera operator and provides excellent usability.

Optimally sized and shaped with a rubber-coated grip, the ERD-40A-D01 is a professional grade zoom demand unit for portable broadcast lenses. The shape, texture, operation and button setup of the zoom lever body allow for comfortable rotation and easy reach from any position. Zoom speed and lever torque can be customized as needed for optimal use in all situations from studio recordings to sports broadcasts.

Launched in 1953, the iF DESIGN AWARD is considered to be one of the top three global design awards, alongside Germany’s Red Dot Design Award and the United States’ International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA). This year, there were 7,298 entries from 56 countries and regions around the world.

