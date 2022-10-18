Fujifilm Announces FUJINON HZK25-1000mm F2.8-5.0 PL Mount Box Lens

FUJIFILM announced the development of its new, ground-breaking FUJINON HZK25-1,000mm F2.8-F5.0 PL Mount Box Lens (“HZK25-1000”). This box lens features a native PL mount and achieves a zoom ratio of 40x with a telephoto focal length of 1,000mm, the highest combination of magnification and telephoto reach available to date for large cinema sensors.

“In actively observing and gathering feedback from professionals in the emerging world of cinema-sized imagers in live production, we identified a very clear customer desire for a long cinema lens to facilitate capture quality of a live show,” said Stosh Durbacz, national sales manager, Optical Devices Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “With a pedigree that hails from the highly respected FUJINON Premier Series, HZK25-1000 provides production with unmatched flexibility and reach while maximizing the highly sought-after cinema look to live audiences.”

HZK25-1000 deploys a dual-format system that supports two single sensor sizes: a camera with a sensor equivalent to the large format size and a traditional super 35mm sensor. The use of the newly developed 1.5x expander shifts the focal length of the telephoto side, enabling super telephoto image capture of 1500mm (1000×1.5). Additionally, when paired with a large format sensor, operators can shoot with a field of view equivalent to that of a super 35mm sensor while maintaining maximum optical performance, providing a true dual format lens. HZK25-1000 enables shooting with the same field of view in both large format and super 35mm formats, and produces rich image expression by taking advantage of the camera’s cinematic look.

Digital cinema cameras with image sensors larger than existing B4-mount cameras have been increasingly used in sports and live event broadcasting. The use of large-sensor cameras enables the expression of immersive images by offering smooth bokeh and high dynamic range for live broadcasting. While traditional lenses for single sensor cameras may be optimal for filming movies and commercials, the zoom ratio is considerably lower than that of a B4 mount lens, and lens characteristics when zooming and focusing are different from those applicable to lenses used in live broadcasting.

To address this, HZK25-1000 utilizes optical design technology to achieve a maximum aperture of F2.8 and 40x zoom ratio. This ultra-high zoom ratio lens is compatible with the large sensors of digital cinema cameras yet provides a brightness of F2.8 at the wide-angle. Not only does it enable filming in low-light environments such as indoor concerts or nighttime events, but the shallow depth of field also provides the advantage of beautiful bokeh, bringing a cinematic look to live event production.

Fujifilm’s proprietary optical technology suppresses aberrations by using a large-aperture aspherical lens and a fluorite lens that have been precisely polished. By eliminating unnecessary ghosting, flare, and color fringe, the lens delivers high optical performance and natural image expression.

The out-of-focus bokeh is controlled through repeated simulations using Fujifilm’s proprietary optical design application, “FOCUS” (Fujifilm Optical Class Library and Utilities System), which determines optimal glass materials from the infinite combination of possibilities. The texture of each layer in the out-of-focus area is verified to achieve a bokeh that softens and naturally melts the background. Furthermore, camera operators can operate the lens in a setup specialized for live broadcasting, since existing FUJINON box lens accessories can be used in support of multi-camera operation. Wireless controllers from Preston Cinema and ARRI are compatible with HZK25-1000 and can also be connected.

The lens is the first commercially available box-type zoom lens compatible with large sensors equipped with optical image stabilization, enabling stable shooting while precisely compensating for vibrations in the venue. The latest anti-vibration mechanism and firmware utilizes Fujifilm’s unique ceramic ball roller system. This mechanism provides a high level of anti-vibration performance against shaking caused by unstable platforms.

In addition to stabilization, HZK25-1000 features all of the latest technological advancements that are now standard in most of Fujifilm’s FUJINON broadcast lenses:

Automatic Restoration of Illumination Attenuation (ARIA)

Remote Back-Focus

Automatic Chromatic Aberration Correction

Pricing and Availability:

FUJINON HZK25-1000mm F2.8-F5.0 is expected to be available in Spring 2023. For more information, visit www.fujinon.com.