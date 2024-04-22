The Burano is a digital cinema camera that combines the image quality of the flagship VENICE camera system with the size and flexibility of a smaller camera – perfect for wildlife filmmakers or small crews.

Used by with Academy award-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki for Sony’s short film “The Knowing”, with world-renowned conservation photographers Cristina Mittermeier and Paul Nicklen team, the Burano was introduced at the end of 2023 but it’s only now that cinematographers are discovering all the things it can do. Tom Cubby, from Sony Cinema takes Kenny McMillan on a tour of the camera.