Kenny McMillan catches up with Tom Cubby to talk all things Burano

Jose Antunes
April 22, 2024
From the NAB Show Floor | Sony BuranoThe Burano is a digital cinema camera that combines the image quality of the flagship VENICE camera system with the size and flexibility of a smaller camera – perfect for wildlife filmmakers or small crews.

Used by with Academy award-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki for Sony’s short film “The Knowing”, with world-renowned conservation photographers Cristina Mittermeier and Paul Nicklen team, the Burano was introduced at the end of 2023 but it’s only now that cinematographers are discovering all the things it can do. Tom Cubby, from Sony Cinema takes Kenny McMillan on a tour of the camera.

NAB 2024 Sony Burano

