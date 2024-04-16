With an amazing readout speed that a Japanese head of development calls a “buffer monster”, the Fujifilm GFX100 II for Cinema is, according to Mark LaFleur “one of the most exciting mirrorless cameras”.

And the conversation about the camera and what Old Fast Glass has developed round it continues for some 11 minutes of discovery. Previously the company revealed on Facebook that “we modified the camera, and designed a new housing that completely integrates the camera, RAW Recorder, video/power distro, cooling system, cage, handle/EVF, and baseplate systems ready for the demands of professional sets. We wanted to remove the mess of cables, rods, adapters, and messy builds that come with using compact mirrorless cameras. In short, we wanted you to pull the camera out of the case, attached a battery and lens, and you’re ready to shoot.”

Time to discover all that they did in this second video in the “From the NAB Show Floor” series, with Kenny McMillan interviewing Mark LaFleur, from Old Fast Glass.