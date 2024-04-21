Kenny McMillan and Scott Laurentz of Kino Flo check out the new Celeb IKON Lights, the new Diva Lux family, new upgraded LED chips, and more!

The Full Spectrum White Light! That’s how Kino Flo announced the new Celeb IKON, introduced at NAB 2024, ready to handle elemental challenges and with the latest technical innovations.

Kino Flo has earned an Academy Award for technical achievement and continues to advance the art and science of soft lighting with a ground-breaking family of LED based lighting systems. Kenny McMillan talks with Scott Laurentz about new products and how, in his experience, a color meter reveals how Kino Flo light outperform all others by a mile. It’s a good way to start a conversation.