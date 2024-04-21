Kenny McMillan talks with Co-Presidents Mike Shapiro and Jeff Bonwick about the iodyne Pro Data system, securing your footage on set, and ultimately getting you more sleep in the process!

iodyne is dedicated to providing Pro users with the absolute best technology and tools to manage your most important creative assets. It also promises that you get to sleep more!

Sleep in a challenge everywhere, apparently, but iodyne has the means to help professionals sleep more, knowing their data is secure. After more than 20 years designing some of the industry’s leading enterprise storage systems, iodyne’s founders have created a company “to bring breakthrough storage technologies to Pro desktops and workgroups. The kind of storage we want to use every day to store our files, and simply could not find in the market.” And at NAB 2024 support for Windows was announced!