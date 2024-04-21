The official launch of Cineflares Pro was announced on April 14 and the company was at NAB 2024 to demo lens flares in HDR and talk about Cineflares Pro database, which is online now.

ASC cinematographer Markus Förderer announced back in November 2023 the beta of Cineflares, an interactive lens-flare library for cinematographers, directors, visual-effects artists, game designers and other creatives. The thousands of beta users who signed up during the free beta program gave valuable feedback to grow this project into a unique resource to discover and research cine lenses. All lenses have been optically captured under the exact same conditions. It is meant to be a resource to discover, compare, and virtually test cine lenses for your next shoot or post-production. On this video Markus Förderer talks with Kenny McMillan about the whole project and a lot of other things related to the industry.