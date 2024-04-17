Production

Kenny McMillan and Brand Developer Andrew Jones go over Deity’s latest and greatest in microphone technology!

Jose Antunes
April 17, 2024
From the NAB Floor | Deity MicrophonesHere is a comment from Kenny McMillan about Deity Microphones that kind of says it all: ”you guys just keep making products that shouldn’t be as affordable as they are for how good they are”.

The comment from Kenny McMillan is a good way to start discovering the newest product from Deity Microphones, the DXTX, designed to “capture the best your XLR microphones have to offer. Transmit and record anywhere. Yes… even in the USA.”. Curious? Then watch the whole video, and what Andrew Jones shares about the new product, which is exactly what Kenny McMillan wanted Deity to make… After all, Deity Microphone’s roots are planted in knowing what kind of equipment working professionals need in their kit.

