Frame.io and Pond5 join forces so you can work faster

Frame.io and Pond5 new partnership has one aim: to simplify review and collaboration for stock media.

By Jose Antunes October 18, 2017 News, Post Production, Pro Photo, Production

Video professionals using Frame.io can have direct access to the Pond5 marketplace and send video clips directly from Pond5, fast-tracking the selection, approval and distribution process.

Frame.io, the workflow management platform for video teams, and Pond5, the world’s largest marketplace for royalty-free HD, 4K video and rich media assets, have teamed up to deliver a deep integration between the Frame.io platform and the Pond5 marketplace.

“Both Pond5 and Frame.io have become indispensable for video professionals, and our partnership makes their industry-leading content easily available while streamlining the review and approval process,” said Emery Wells, co-founder and CEO of Frame.io. “Getting agreement on the right asset can feel like finding ‘The One,’ requiring significant collaboration and input from many stakeholders. This partnership makes that process easier than ever.”

“Pond5’s deep integration with Frame.io makes it even easier for creative teams to leverage our content marketplace to tell their stories,” said Jason Teichman, Pond5 CEO. “The partnership between Frame.io and Pond5 connects powerful tools for video collaboration with one of the industry’s most extensive and diverse collections of high-quality stock video, music, sound effects and more.”

With Frame.io as the command center for all video projects, video pros can import any creative asset from their Pond5 collections in just two clicks. Team members can provide feedback in one central hub, leaving timestamped comments and annotations directly on assets, and helping to quickly narrow choices while keeping the whole team in the loop. The bilateral integration means creatives can export any clip into Frame.io for consideration when browsing Pond5, with no trail of links to follow or retrace.

Once the team has decided on an asset from Pond5’s collection, the hi-res purchased file can be sent directly to Frame.io, keeping everything centrally organized and accessible. Editors on the project have instant access to the asset in Adobe Premiere Pro CC for a seamless handoff.

Follow the link to learn more about the Frame.io Pond5 integration.


Jose Antunes

I am a writer and photographer living on the West Coast of Portugal, a place I tend to call the Atlantic Realm. An area of rugged cliffs and sandy beaches overlooking the sea, a coastal area sitting between the Atlantic Ocean waves and hills and forests with some of the most magical palaces, castles and prehistorical sites for you to visit and photograph. Little hamlets, vast fields, inviting you to a contemplative state of mind. That’s where I live, and the landscape surely makes you what you are.

