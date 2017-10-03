Frame.io’s new round of funding led by FirstMark Capital will be used to create a more robust platform for review and collaboration, with enhanced cloud and content security.

Founded in 2014, Frame.io, developers of the video review and collaboration platform for content creators, have now reached a total funding of $32 million. This latest infusion of capital, which was also supported by return backers Accel Partners, SignalFire and Shasta Ventures, will be used to develop in key areas of the whole structure.

“We’re excited to continue to work with our existing partners at FirstMark Capital, Accel Partners, SignalFire and Shasta Ventures,” states Emery Wells, co-founder and CEO of Frame.io. “The round is an exciting milestone for our team, and more importantly our community, and will help us in elevating our mission from reimagining video collaboration to reimagining post production itself.”

Emery Wells wrote, in a blog post about the funding, this: ”A little over 2 years ago, my co-founder John Traver and I set out on a mission to change the way video collaboration works. 15 years of post production experience guided our relentless focus on building a product that solved real problems. Our north star has always been to build a product that you would absolutely love. We have been, and always will be, a product-driven company. To me, product-driven means that we make you happy first and make money second. We win by making you win.”

“In today’s digital ecosystem, video is becoming an integral part of nearly every company’s media and content strategy,” said Amish Jani, a founder and Managing Director of FirstMark Capital. “Frame.io is transforming the way companies approach the business of creating video. This latest investment will help Frame.io scale and continue developing a world class product for a creative community that has traditionally been underserved by technology.”

Frame.io makes the process of sharing and collaborating on video projects incredibly simple, through an intuitive user interface where users can upload and organize projects, then share internally or with clients to review and add feedback. Used by leading media and entertainment companies including TechCrunch, BBC, Vice, The Onion, Facebook and many more, Frame.io has helped countless organizations in the transition to video, as more and more companies implement video into their branding strategies.

The announcement of new funding is goods news, not because of the money, but because of what Frame.io plans to do with it. Cloud and content security, development of the core video review and collaboration product and the Frame.io developer ecosystem are main targets for the near future.

With the Series B funding, Frame.io will be making a sizable investment in iterating the core product, with a significant focus on cloud and content security. Trusted by some of the world’s largest media corporations, security is top of mind for leaders in the industry; as such, security has become a core pillar of the Frame.io product offering, and will continue to expand with features such as watermarking and a host of new security/compliance certifications including MPAA. This investment in security will also extend to the inclusion of artificial intelligence and machine learning into the core and enterprise product roadmap.

“Artificial Intelligence is going to play a huge role in Frame.io’s future,” states Matthew Ruttley, Head of Data at Frame.io, who spearheads the company’s Data Science initiatives. “Enterprise customers will benefit from a whole host of powerful, proprietary Machine Learning systems. These apply to everything from streamlining video review workflows, to robust, all-important security features.”

The current year of 2017 has been a year of milestones for the New York City-based Frame.io, with the release of Frame.io 2 followed by the official launch of Frame.io Enterprise – the company’s enterprise-grade product designed to help the largest media clients, including Turner Broadcasting Systems and Buzzfeed, collaborate at scale. With over 370,000 users (and increasing every day) in over 170 countries, Frame.io will be using this investment to double down on strategic product innovation, offering content creators a platform that connects the many different creative tools, publishing tools, stock services, asset management and storage systems, and many other specialty products involved in the business of creating video.

The new funding will also help Frame.io expand its rapidly growing team, which has doubled in the past year, across the board. For more information on open roles, please visit the Frame.io careers page: https://jobs.lever.co/frame.io.

