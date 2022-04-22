As Frame.io, an Adobe company, announced new Camera to Cloud (C2C) integrations, Canon confirmed that Canon Cinema EOS cameras will also benefit from the new options made available.

A new Canon EOS C300 Mark III and EOS C500 Mark II firmware enables Frame.io Camera to Cloud compatibility. Canon will be at NAB Show 2022 with these and many other products.

Adobe announced on April 12th that the company is bringing Frame.io’s industry-leading video collaboration platform to its millions of Creative Cloud customers and released updates to After Effects and Premiere Pro, including native M1 support for After Effects. With the introduction of Frame.io for Creative Cloud, video editors and key project stakeholders – including producers, agencies and clients – are able to collaborate seamlessly in the cloud.

Frame.io Camera to Cloud (C2C) is the industry’s first integrated review and approval workflow for post-production, allowing editors to get to final approval faster and easier than ever before. Demand for video collaboration solutions is on the rise in a digital economy where more content is being created than ever before and remote teamwork is becoming the new normal.

Canon announced now that a firmware update for the Canon EOS C300 Mark III and EOS C500 Mark II digital cinema cameras, scheduled to be available end of May 2022, will enable these cameras to be Frame.io Camera to Cloud (C2C) compatible devices. This cutting edge workflow can save valuable time, allowing a collaborative cloud-based workflow in a variety of production environments from scripted motion picture and television production to reality TV, documentary, commercial, and more.

Canon at NAB Show 2022

Transferring footage from camera, from on set or location, into the post-production workflow traditionally requires backing up files to a hard drive and carrying or shipping the drives to another location to be ingested for post. C2C workflow sends secure high-quality, low-bandwidth H.264 proxies, 4K 10bit 4:2:2 H.265 (HEVC) files and uncompressed audio files with matching timecode and filenames to the Frame.io cloud platform.

Using a third-party Wi-Fi, 5G or LTE streaming encoder connected to the camera output, Frame.io C2C workflow can automatically distribute clips to editors (or anyone else who needs them) the moment the Director calls “cut.” This enables immediate review of footage on an authorized user’s device on or off set, anywhere in the world, empowering all stakeholders to watch production and collaborate in real-time.

The firmware update that will enable Canon EOS C300 Mark III and Canon EOS C500 Mark II digital cinema cameras to leverage third-party encoders for Camera to Cloud is scheduled to be available end of May 2022.

Canon is also returning to the venerable NAB. The company will showcase its latest digital imaging solutions and products at the NAB Show 2022 (Booth #C4432) in Las Vegas, April 24th-27th. For more information about Canon’s presence at the show, please visit usa.canon.com.