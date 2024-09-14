DPA Microphones releases its new 2061 Miniature Omnidirectional Microphone, a solution intended for individuals who work with professional-level sound capture of the voice, in all of its nuances.

The new 2061 Miniature Omnidirectional Microphone offers simplicity, durability, reliability and iconic, natural DPA sound for audio professionals looking to upgrade.

From broadcast studios and ENG applications to theatres, event venues and houses of worship, the 2061 Lavalier is a high-quality, easy-to-use solution that is great for any live or recording application, claims DPA Microphone, as the company expands its Lavalier portfolio introducing this new model, which borrows several design elements and principles from other DPA lavaliers.

The 2061 also offers simplicity, durability and reliability combined with DPA’s natural sound. “We launched the 2061 to appeal to audio professionals who are not yet part of the DPA family and are looking to upgrade their audio quality with a crystal-clear, no-frills microphone,” says Helga Volha Somava, Product Management Director, DPA Microphones. “With its durable and rugged enclosure and premier DPA sound, the 2061 does not compromise on excellence. This is a great miniature microphone that is a worthy competitor to other well-known and widely used models.”

Besides borrowing technologies used in previous lavalier models, the 2061 features a completely new, simplified 5 mm capsule construction that targets superior performance in the 50 Hz – 16 kHz frequency range, with 128 dB peak SPL. Like its predecessors, the 2061 has best-in-class speech intelligibility via the clear, natural DPA sound, as well as a robust mechanical construction for long-lasting performance.

The 2061 is on display and being demonstrated at IBC 2024 (Stand 8.C42).