Available in six color options and two sizes, the fur windscreen from DPA Microphones is designed to excel in challenging outdoor environments.

If you’re a Star Trek fan, the professional windscreen designed for Lavalier and headset microphones looks like the purring balls of fluff called tribbles. Meet the AIR1 Universal Miniature Fur Windscreen!

The leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications, DPA Microphones, has a professional windscreen that guarantees highly efficient wind protection and unrivaled acoustic transparency that the company will be showing at IBC 2024 (Stand 8.C42).

The AIR1 Universal Miniature Fur Windscreen does look like a tribble, one of those creatures that made it to the screen in 1967, in the fifteenth episode of the second season of the science fiction television series Star Trek. They are smaller, though, as the AIR 1 is designed for quick mounting on round, omnidirectional headset or lavalier microphones between 0.1-0.23 inches (2.5-5.8mm).

Designed to excel in challenging outdoor environments, the AIR1 debuted at NAB 2024, as a groundbreaking, patent-pending solution whose design guarantees highly efficient and consistent wind protection with unrivaled acoustic transparency that solves all wind-related challenges of filming outdoors, according to DPA Microphones.

Complete and consistent wind rejection

Here is information shared by DPA Microphones about the AIR1:

The effective and uniform wind protection of the AIR1 is achieved through the fixed size of the air cavity surrounding the microphone capsule. This provides complete and consistent wind rejection that enables it to capture the voice with perfect intelligibility. Using a patent-pending design, the DPA AIR1 rejects wind noise through two consistent layers of wind protection, the first of which is a newly designed acoustic fur.

By finetuning the hair length, material and density, as well as the inner lining, the fur contributes to the excellent wind rejection while maintaining outstanding acoustic transparency. With fur length that is 30-percent shorter than other wind protection accessories, the AIR1 also reduces the visual impact of utilizing a windscreen. The acoustic fur also consists of specially formulated fibers that guarantee long-lasting color, shape memory and easy maintenance.

The second layer of protection afforded by the AIR1 is the air cavity that surrounds the microphone to keep the fur spaced away from the capsule and maintain constant air volume. This is achieved using two sturdy arches as well as a mic stop, which ensures that the microphone’s position in the coveted ‘acoustic sweet spot’ is most protected. By adding a revolutionary boundary surface directly behind the capsule, a pressure field is generated around the microphone diaphragm, which has a specific frequency range that is acoustically amplified. Finetuning the dimensions of the boundary surface enabled DPA to adjust the frequency boost to match the exact frequencies that the fur attenuates.

Six color options

Additionally, the sturdy handles at the windscreen opening ensure swift and effortless mounting and perfect placement on the microphone, every single time. Many windscreens currently on the market can be cumbersome to position correctly and alter the frequency curve of the microphone, but the DPA AIR1 helps to alleviate these stressors. The handles also minimize handling of the fur, which ensures that the AIR1 will maintain its shape significantly longer than traditional windscreens.

The AIR1 consists of a highly durable, ultra-robust UV-stabilized hard plastic that is found in automobile headlights and can withstand harsh weather and repeated use. To maintain a consistently strong grip on the microphone, DPA implemented a stainless-steel spring that, unlike elastic bands used on traditional wind protection accessories, will not snap mid-use or deteriorate over time.

In addition to being compatible with DPA’s lavaliers and headsets, the AIR1 can be used on a wide range of other professional miniature microphones. Two sizing options are also available to fit most major brands’ professional miniature microphones, offering a universal solution. To further aid in the versatility of the windscreen, the DPA AIR1 is offered in six color options (black, brown, beige, white, off-white and gray) to complement most apparel. Finally, the DPA AIR1 ships with two windscreens of the same size and color in the box.