A new set of pouches designed specifically for the live and theatrical industries, the Performance Pouch range offers sustainable ready-made additions to in-house belts, with solutions that can last for multiple production runs.

The new innovative body-worn Performance Pouch range from URSA will debut at PLASA London 2025, where visitors will be able to meet the team and explore the full collection.

The UK’s market-leading trade event for live entertainment technology, PLASA, returns to London in September 2025, and the new Performance Pouches from URSA will debut at PLASA London 2025, where visitors will be able to meet the team and explore the full collection, at stand A44, to learn more and experience their product ranges first-hand.

URSA Straps was founded in 2015 by UK based Sound Mixer Simon Bysshe and his partner Laura Smith who works as a Costume Designer. Laura and Simon began making URSA straps by hand in a garage in Chiswick, London. They produced many prototypes from as early as 2011 which Simon tested out on set while working as a Boom Operator.

After surging demand they scaled up production with the aid of two highly experienced manufacturing firms in Northern England. Since their launch URSA has diversified into radio mic consumables such as URSA Foamies, Soft Circles, Moleskin Tape, MiniMounts, Belt Pouches and much more. Designed by the company’s founders, URSA products are trusted by many sound freelancers and have been relied on by engineers for shows like Adolescence and Succession.

Since 2015, URSA has been producing off-the-shelf, robust solutions for effective transmitter and receiver placement for Film and TV productions. Drawing on a decade of expertise, it is now launching the Performance Pouch range, a new set of Pouches designed specifically for the live and theatrical industries.

Use of high numbers of radio mics, trackers and IEMs in theatre has become standard, even in smaller venues that traditionally have not required the technology. This practice creates time and personnel pressures for costume departments, who are often relied upon by sound department to make solutions for the technology, the cost of which is not always reflected in the overall budget.

The URSA Performance Pouch range offers sustainable ready-made additions to in-house belts, that utilise innovative features to increase flexibility of placement, and deliver adaptable solutions that can last for multiple production runs, reducing waste and reliance on custom-made solutions.

Designed with URSA’s exclusive fabrics, the pouches and belts are available in a range of sizes and colours. They are comfortable, discreet, engineered to last, and robust enough to be used time after time.

“DIY solutions for Pouches and Straps was once the norm for Film & TV too, often leading to pressure being put on costume departments to deliver multiple solutions,” Bysshe explains. “URSA was born out of our desire to do things better and now we’re ready to offer bespoke, affordable solutions for the theatre and live industries. By including professionals from the National Theatre & West End Productions in our development process, we know we’re making products that will really make a difference.”

URSA designs and manufactures all products in the UK, ensuring short lead times and the ability to react quickly to feedback. For Simon and Laura, creating products for live performance in collaboration with the people who are going to use them is something they are very passionate about.