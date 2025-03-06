Elephant seals don’t like boom mics… so wireless transmitters and DPA 6060 CORE Subminiature Lavaliers were used for another unconventional solution to record without bothering the animals.

There is a key rule for Sound Recordist and Natural History Sound Specialist Ellie Williams when working in the field: “not imposing on the wildlife while we film is really important to me”, she says, when sharing her own experience. Williams’ work has taken her to six of the world’s continents for projects with the BBC, Netflix, Apple, National Geographic, Disney, Amazon, PBS and HBO, as well as the White House, so she is well versed in what it is to answer the call of the wild and how to capture every nuance of nature with rugged, versatile and authentic-sounding solution.

A longtime DPA Microphones user, Williams has deployed the brand’s 6060 CORE Subminiature Lavaliers for a multitude of unconventional outdoor applications. From recording sounds of nature and wildlife, to interviews with substantial figures, Williams utilizes the microphones for creative and authentic sound capture. “The DPA 6060 microphones are absolutely brilliant; I adore them,” she says. “The warmth and depth they give off is unbeatable. I won’t use any other lavalier mics.”

Williams has also found that the DPA 6060s ensure that she can subtly get microphones right into the heart of the action, while still capturing pristine audio in less conventional film settings. This includes her work on the Apple TV documentary “Earthsounds,” for which she was tasked with capturing the sounds of elephant seals in their natural habitat.

I stuck a DPA mic in my helmet

“We noticed that the seals were not fond of the boom mics, so I neatly tucked a wireless transmitter and 6060 into a pouch and bongo-tied it onto a piece of driftwood, then gently slid that right under the seals’ noses,” she explains. “It was the perfect way to record without bothering the animals. Not imposing on the wildlife while we film is really important to me. The fact that I could get a small microphone of DPA quality in there, and capture very lovely recordings without intruding their space, was amazing. The mic picked up all the detail of breaths snorts and bellows while I was recording happily up in the dunes; it was magic.”

Williams also recently deployed the DPA 6060 lavaliers to record in the Amazon Rainforest. “I was hoisted up to the level of the tree canopy and had to record myself talking for the behind-the-scenes part of the program, so I stuck a DPA mic in my helmet,” she says. “I couldn’t monitor the sound as it was too distracting, so we had to get the recording right on the first take. For me, the confidence that DPA provides meant that once the mic was setup, I didn’t have to worry about my audio; it worked great.”

Durability also plays a huge role in Williams’ choice of microphones for these applications. “Compared to other mics I’ve used in the past, DPA mics are extremely robust; they have such craftsmanship,” she adds. “Much of my work takes place in remote spots with exposure to the elements, so having something reliable, that can survive those conditions is a must.”

I carry my 6060s wherever I go recording

In addition to wildlife recordings, Williams often relies on her DPA 6060s for interviews with high-profile figures and government representatives. Included among these are legendary UK broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough, His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, former U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and Swedish Climate Activist Greta Thunberg. “There’s no way I would use anything but DPA lavaliers on all these famous people,” she says. “I’m always amazed by how well the 6060 stands up against a good boom mic; the quality of sound is incredible. The lavaliers are so small that you can easily hide them in plain sight, which helps reduce clothing rustle, and the wires are wonderfully soft and durable.”

Williams adds that DPA has provided the opportunity to share her incredible encounters with others. “I’m so lucky to get the chance to have these very interesting, intimate experiences and, in doing so, gain a new perspective on the natural world. The ability to accurately record these moments and share them with others is what makes it all worth it. The mics are so versatile; I’m never phased by having to record something niche and new with them in my sound kit. I carry my 6060s wherever I go recording in the world — they are literally always with me.”