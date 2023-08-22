Did “The Creator” use the Sony FX3 as an “A” camera?

It appears the rumors are true. Behind-the-scenes footage confirms. If you need even more proof the camera you currently have packed away in a pelican or a case of your choice is good enough, then look no further. Gareth Edward’s “The Creator” used the Sony FX3.

Yes, the Starwars-esque Industrial Light and Magic visual effects feature film by Writer, Producer, and Director Gareth Edwards used the Sony FX3, proving that it is not the camera that makes the storyteller.

Eagle-eyed viewers can see the Sony FX3 and a handful of reachable accessories in the latest behind-the-scenes video dropped not too long ago. Once I saw the camera and confirmed it was a Sony FX3, a camera I have reviewed here, I had a couple of thoughts.

Yes, it is cool to see a film of the scale as “The Creator” use gear we all can rent or buy. As a reminder, we have been here before with the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera, iPhone, and many other affordable cameras. However, it appears in the video that the Sony FX3 is the main camera for “The Creator.” I reserve the right to be wrong, as this post is full of wild speculation. Seeing a camera in a behind-the-scenes does not truly confirm it was the “A” Camera.

What are the benefits of using a camera the size of the Sony FX3? It is inexpensive, but the camera one uses on a film may also be the least expensive thing in the budget. In one of my past interviews, I even had an ASC member joke that the camera is the cheapest on a big-budget film. He joked because he thought I gave too much weight to which camera he used—a very valuable lesson.

Small cameras do afford less expensive equipment supporting the camera. I found the behind-the-scenes video even more interesting. Juicy details like monitors, jibs, gimbals, and sets stood out. What stood out more, though, was the production design. Good lord, it looked great.

Here is a quick list of some of the equipment found in the BTS:

P+S Technic anamorphic lenses

Came-TV Accordion Electric Camera Crane

GFM – Grip Factory Munich – Jibs

DJI Ronin 2

Atomos Recorder/Monitor

Sony FX3

First, I will say lenses can have a greater degree of delivering a “look” of a film than a camera. In the case of “The Creator,” the P+S Technic Evolution 2x anamorphic cine lenses, built to match Kowas, look absolutely gorgeous. I got to shoot on one of P+S Technic’s zoom lenses more than a few years ago. I could tell that company could make amazing glass back then.

DJI Ronin 2 is one of the most versatile gimbals out there. Need I say more? You also see that the rest of the camera grip gear was chosen to work with the DJI Ronin 2. One must recognize using equipment meant to take advantage of a gimbal like the DJI Ronin 2 is important. More important are the people operating.

GFM – Grip Factory Munich makes a ton of great gear. After a quick breeze through their website, I am already wondering who has this gear in my area and if I can rent it for my next shoot.

The Came-TV Accordion Electric Camera Crane is a brilliant idea that uses a gimbal like the DJI Ronin 2.

Then there is the Atomos Ninja V+ on the camera. I cannot tell if the monitor on the screen is also used as a recorder, but the feature is there. I also cannot imagine only using a 5″ monitor to shoot a large project, but maybe there is a lesson I need to learn here. And that is what we all should take away from this post.

Production Design, Actors, Director of Photography, and many other pieces of the producing pie will cost more through the length of production. The efforts of the professionals to get the look, tone, and everything else just right is the coolest thing about the video.