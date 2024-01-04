High refresh rates are not just for gamers and Dell has doubled the refresh rate, going from a 60Hz to 120Hz refresh rate, to deliver smoother and sharper motion visuals in its new monitors.

With a 99% DCI-P3 / Display P3 color space, perfect for color-critical tasks, the new UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor is the world’s first 40-inch 5K monitor certified for five-star eye comfort.

Raising the bar and becoming a CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree, Dell Technologies introduces, right ahead of the new CES edition, its Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U4025QW). Marking nine years of being an industry leader in PC monitors, Dell continues to push the boundaries of display innovation, bridging the gap for those who demand ultimate performance with the best technology and design. Now Dell introduces the world’s first 40-inch 5K monitor certified for five-star eye comfort.

According to the company, Dell’s UltraSharp monitors are the first to have TUV Rheinland five-star eye comfort certification, a new industry standard for eye comfort to help reduce signs of eye fatigue. Dell was the first to meet this new industry standard by achieving three things:

Doubling the refresh rate, going from a 60Hz to 120Hz refresh rate, to deliver smoother and sharper motion visuals.

Building an ambient light sensor to automatically adjust screen brightness and color temperature according to ambient light condition. Recent studiesshow this can reduce the frequency of eye fatigue signs by 7% to 17% compared to a screen maintaining constant brightness.

Improving Dell ComfortView Plus by reducing harmful blue light exposures with more advanced LED backlight, going from 50% exposure to less than 35% exposure. Researchshows this can reduce signs of eye fatigue by eight percent after 50 minutes of performing a search task.

Whether you’re a content creator, data scientist or engineer, or you just need a monitor to keep you in your flow—a device with the best value in precision and efficiency is critical to keeping you productive in any work environment, Dell has now two new models to choose from: the U4025QW and a smaller Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U3425WE).

99% DCI-P3 / Display P3 color space

Known for outstanding visuals, the U4025QW is a must-have for professionals who require clarity and remarkable color. This ultrawide curved VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified monitor comes with IPS Black Panel technology for greater color contrast and intricate detail in 5K resolution (5120×2160).

When it comes to tasks requiring pinpoint color accuracy, a monitor isn’t just a luxury—it’s a necessity for ensuring your work looks as vibrant and true-to-form as intended. The U4025QW monitor boasts a 99% DCI-P3 / Display P3 color space, perfect for those color-critical tasks. Users can also easily calibrate the colors on their screen with Dell Color Management software.

This monitor goes above and beyond with its connectivity options, offering Thunderbolt 4 for single-cable convenience with up to 140W power delivery. It also supports high-speed wired Ethernet connectivity at 2.5 Gbps via RJ45, along with HDMI 2.1 FRL (Fixed Rate Link) and DisplayPort 1.4 for smooth image transmission, minimizing any loss in visual quality. The UltraSharp monitor is presented in a premium platinum silver finish for a clean aesthetic, and its intuitively designed front-facing quick access ports make it easy to connect your external devices.

If you’re looking for a smaller size and different resolution display, the new Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U3425WE) will be available with WQHD resolution (3440×1440) and offers many of the same great features as the U4025QW including TUV Rheinland five-star eye comfort certification, IPS Black technology and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity (up to 90W power delivery).

Dell notes that the company has increased its commitment to more sustainable materials in both production and packaging processes and both the U4025QW and U3425WE monitors are made from 85% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and 100% recycled aluminum. These monitors also meet, according to Dell, the latest environmental standards such as EnergyStar and TCO Certified Edge and are EPEAT Gold registered​.

Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U4025QW), will be available globally beginning February 27, 2024, with prices starting at $2,399.99 (US) and $3289.99 (CA). The Dell Ultrasharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U3425WE), available on the same date, with prices starting at $1,019.99 (US) and $1399.99 (CA).