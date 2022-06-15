Production

Day 2, Saturday, at Cine Gear 2022

In which we talk to some more “boutique” exhibitors.

Profile Picture
Kenny McMillan
June 15, 2022
Day 1 at Cine Gear was a whirlwind. My friend Adam Greene and I ran around the showroom floor capturing as much as we could (after a bit of a slow start) while utilizing Frame.IO’s Camera to Cloud system. Quite simply, we carried a big wifi hotspot in a backpack and, with our borrowed Teradek Cube 655 attached to my C500mkII, sent each clip we shot near-instantaneously to Scott Simmons in Nashville to edit and post to YouTube. From me and Adam’s point of view, we just hit record and then minutes later a finished product was on the internet. Outstanding.

For day 2, however, we went the old-school route of filming, taking the footage home, and editing it myself. After I had another gig that night. Day 1’s workflow was preferable, to put it mildly. In any case, we were able to highlight some folks you may not have heard of who have some really amazing products either available now or on the horizon.

HAWK Anamorphics

 

Sprig Cable Management System

 

Ratworks Engineering

 

Deity Microphones

 

Focusbug Wireless Focus System

 

Tilta’s New Hydra Arm

2022 Cine Gear Expo cine gear Cine Gear Expo LA 2022

