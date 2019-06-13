Cine Gear: Cooke Anamorphic/i Full Frame Plus Standard and SF Lenses

Large Format. Full Frame. That super shallow depth of field. The evolution of filmmaking has been in a state of constant change which seems to speed up faster and faster. Cooke Optics showed off their Anamorphic/i Full Frame Plus Standard and SF (Special Flair) prime lenses to give the ever-changing camera technology lenses fit to keep pace. Thes lenses give cinematographers the anamorphic characteristics, including flare and oval bokeh found in older lenses which may not cover the large format image circle.

The Cooke Optics Anamorphic/i Full Frame Plus Standard lenses coverage circle covers a full 24 x 36 still size sensor with 1.8 squeeze. According to Cooke, A 2x squeeze means cinematographers would lose too many pixels, and at 1.6x you won’t get enough anamorphic character. The sweet spot? At 1.8x you have that a great anamorphic feel and about 90% of the pixels at 2.4:1. Shoot at 2.7:1 and you have all the available frame and 100% of the pixels.

Superb optical and mechanical performance, control of flare, distortion, veiling glare and spherical aberrations at full aperture. The cam-type focus mechanism allows for smooth focus adjustments. Modular construction increases ease of maintenance and serviceability. And, the Anamorphic/i Full Frame Plus lenses come equipped with /i Technology for frame by frame digital information capture, as do all modern Cooke cine lenses for film and digital capture.

Available in focal lengths: 32, 40, 50, 75, 100, 135 and 180mm, over the next 12 months.