At TecnoTur, we have already produced 7 audiobooks so far in 2024, with more planned before the end of the year.

As I covered in my recent Audiobook distribution strategy in 2024 + why M4B is ideal for direct sales, Forbes magazine has stated that audiobooks are now the fastest growing segment within the book publishing industry. Within the publishing division of TecnoTur, we have felt that same growth, with 7 audiobook productions so far in 2024 (2 more than the ones included in the above article), with more planned before the end of the year. So far, we have published audiobooks this year in three different languages: Castilian (aka «Spanish»), English and Tuscan (standard Italian). As a result, I created the new Escuchalibros.com website (in Castilian at first) to cover the three major areas: production, distribution and consumption.

With each listed audiobook in the Escuchalibros.com catalog, the narrators are mentioned. In some cases, they are narrated by the actual author. In other cases, professional narrators are mentioned. In one case, a professional narrator did most of the work, and the author recorded a single chapter, the opening and closing credits.

For more information, visit Escuchalibros.com.

I’ll announce as other languages are added to the website.