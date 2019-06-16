Production

Cine Gear 2019: cMotion Cinefade VariND and Depth of Field

Smoothly vary your depth of field while keeping your exposure constant

Profile Picture Brian Hallett June 16, 2019

Subtle image control when done very well is subtextual to the viewer. To execute the effect smoothly and repeatedly can be a challenge. With the Cmotion lens control system the iris motor slaves to the Cinefade VariND allowing cinematographers to change their depth of field while maintaining perfect exposure.  The in-camera effect is remotely controlled with a cmotion cPRO LCS via the hand unit.

 

The Cmotion Cinefade VariND consists of a Motorised Polariser and a Static Polariser. When inserted into a matte box together, they form a variable ND filter that works as a standalone VariND or as a remotely controlled dynamically adjustable variable ND filter for professional filmmakers.

Cinefade

So, how much does a subtle yet cool effect cost? The Cinefade system costs around $9500.00. Well, considering how much you get with this price I think Cmotion has priced the Cinefade unit just right. Cinematographers can also use the Cinefade system in multiple roles, for example, from a straight VariND to speed up shooting or to smoothly rotate a polarizer when shooting car spots so the effect looks as if they polarized light is rolling over the car. One example we thought of when we were at Cine Gear was to use the roll of a polarizer to reveal a character behind a windshield or other pane of glass.

Cinefade


Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

ART OF THE CUT with Tiffany Hillkurtz, editor of “The Secret Life of Pets 2”

Profile Picture
Brian Hallett
author
Brian Hallett, is an award winning cameraman, editor, and producer. He has shot everything from Network broadcast news, promotional image campaigns, music videos, short films, and documentaries. Check out his reel at hallett-brian.com

You Might Also Like

Cine Gear: Cooke Anamorphic/i Full Frame Plus Standard and SF Lenses
Production

Cine Gear: Cooke Anamorphic/i Full Frame Plus Standard and SF Lenses

Large Format. Full Frame. That super shallow depth of field. The evolution of filmmaking...
Cine Gear 2019: Shot On Cooke. “A Motion Gallery”
Production

Cine Gear 2019: Shot On Cooke. “A Motion Gallery”

If you are a painter and you want to learn from the Masters you...
Cine Gear: Panasonic Leica DG Vario-Summilux 10-25mm f/1.7 MFT Lens
Production

Cine Gear: Panasonic Leica DG Vario-Summilux 10-25mm f/1.7 MFT Lens

At Cine Gear 2019 we got to opportunity to check out the Panasonic Leica...
Cine Gear 2019: Sony Xperia1, a wireless VENICE monitor?
Production

Cine Gear 2019: Sony Xperia1, a wireless VENICE monitor?

The world’s first 4K OLED Phone… which can wirelessly monitor your Sony VENICE? The...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of