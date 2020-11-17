These free Zoom sessions will cover all parts of the new Resolve 17 update

Blackmagic is offer a week of free, What’s New watch & learn online sessions via Zoom. These sessions will run the week of November 17 and November 30.

These sessions are free to everyone and available via the Zoom links below. The sessions will cover the recently announced Resolve 17 and touch on all of the different pages and features of Resolve 17 including edit, color, Fusion and Fairlight. ProVideo Coalition had extensive coverage of this big update including discussion of the editing features, what’s new in Fairlight audio as well as a PVC Podcast that included a deep discussion of color and the new Resolve 17 color management.

You can click on the links below before the sessions begin to get an idea of what they will cover.

What’s New in Edit with DaVinci Resolve 17 Date/Time: Nov 17 – 10am- noon PST Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5KPFCfCGS_qKX9zvFSpDKg Date/Time: Nov 30 – noon – 2pm PST Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ozUHhkMXSiWj0aDlV1IyiQ ____________________ What’s New in Color with DaVinci Resolve 17

Date/Time: Nov 18 – 10am – noon PST

Date/Time: Dec 1 – noon – 2pm PST Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_T9qjP_A-SK-WMZKAx4Ty0g

____________________